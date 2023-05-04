– Record sales, and adjusted segment operating margin, EBITDA margin, net income and EPS

– Sales increased 24% to $5.1 billion; organic sales increased 12%

– Segment operating margin was 18.8%, or 23.2% adjusted, an increase of 50 bps

– Net income was $590.9 million, or $771.9 million adjusted

– EBITDA margin was 22.4%, or 24.2% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps

– EPS were $4.54, or $5.93 adjusted, an increase of 23%

– Debt reduction of $615 million in the quarter

– Company increases full year organic growth and adjusted EPS guidance

CLEVELAND, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the fiscal 2023 third quarter ended March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2023 third quarter sales were a record at $5.1 billion, an increase of 24%, compared with $4.1 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net income was $590.9 million compared with $348.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income was $771.9 million, an increase of 22% compared with $630.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per share were $4.54 compared with $2.67 in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted earnings per share increased 23% to a record of $5.93 compared with $4.83 in the prior year quarter. Fiscal 2023 year-to-date cash flow from operations increased 16% to $1.8 billion, or 12.8% of sales compared with $1.5 billion, or 13.3% of sales, in the prior year. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release and includes various expenses associated with the completion of the acquisition and divestitures during fiscal 2023.

“This was an outstanding quarter for Parker, driven by our engaged team that continues to deliver record financial performance,” said Chief Executive Officer, Jenny Parmentier. “For the first time, quarterly sales surpassed $5 billion and we achieved record adjusted segment operating margin and adjusted earnings per share. Demand remained strong across the company with double-digit organic sales growth, record backlog and positive order levels. Meggitt’s team members and technologies are bringing significant value to our portfolio, and we are pleased to report that the integration and synergies are ahead of schedule.”

Segment Results

Diversified Industrial Segment: North American third quarter sales increased 16% to $2.3 billion and operating income was $489.3 million compared with $414.0 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, North American operating income was $536.7 million, or 22.9% of sales. International third quarter sales increased 6% to $1.5 billion and operating income was $329.5 million compared with $298.5 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, International operating income was $357.0 million, or 23.4% of sales, a 70 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Aerospace Systems Segment: Third quarter sales increased 89% to $1.2 billion and operating income was $133.9 million compared with $119.0 million in the same period a year ago. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $281.3 million, or 23.5% of sales, a 160 basis point increase compared with the prior year quarter.

Orders

Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, order comparisons include Meggitt to better reflect the transformation of Parker’s portfolio and its effect on order rates. The company reported the following orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2023, compared with the same quarter a year ago:

Orders increased 2% for total Parker

Orders decreased 4% in the Diversified Industrial North America businesses

Orders decreased 4% in the Diversified Industrial International businesses

Orders increased 25% in the Aerospace Systems Segment on a rolling 12-month average basis.

Outlook

Parker has increased its outlook for organic sales and earnings per share for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023. The company expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth to be approximately 10% and earnings per share in the range of $14.75 to $15.05, or $20.60 to $20.90 on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of forecasted earnings per share to adjusted forecasted earnings per share is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Parmentier added, “Our results this quarter give us confidence in a strong finish to the fiscal year. Our continued execution of The Win Strategy™ coupled with secular growth trends and synergies from the Meggitt acquisition will support us in achieving top quartile performance and our FY27 financial goals. With many opportunities for continued improvement, I am very excited about Parker’s future.”

NOTICE OF CONFERENCE CALL : Parker Hannifin’s conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2023 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at www.phstock.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit www.phstock.com.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 67 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Reclassification

Effective July 1, 2022, the company began classifying certain expenses, previously classified as cost of sales, as selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) or within other (income) expense, net. During the integration of recently acquired businesses, the company has seen diversity in practice of the classifications of certain expenses, and the reclassification was made to better align the presentation of expenses on the Consolidated Statement of Income with management’s internal reporting. The expenses reclassified from cost of sales to SG&A relate to certain administrative activities conducted in production facilities and research and development. Foreign currency transaction expense was also reclassified from cost of sales to other (income) expense, net on the Consolidated Statement of Income. These reclassifications had no impact on net income, earnings per share, cash flows, segment reporting or the financial position of the Company and were retrospectively applied to all periods presented in the financial tables of this press release.

Note on Orders

Orders provide near-term perspective on the company’s outlook, particularly when viewed in the context of prior and future quarterly order rates. However, orders are not in themselves an indication of future performance. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year restated to the current-year rates. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, all comparisons include acquisitions in both the numerator and denominator and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Net Income

Net income referenced in this press release is equal to net income attributable to common shareholders.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margins; (d) adjusted segment operating income; (e) EBITDA margin; (f) adjusted EBITDA margin and (g) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, earnings per share, segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. This press release also contains references to EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Although EBITDA, EBITDA margin and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and include all statements regarding future performance, earnings projections, events or developments. Neither Parker nor any of its respective associates or directors, officers or advisers, provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance and earnings projections of the company, including its individual segments, may differ materially from past performance or current expectations.

Among other factors which may affect future performance are: the impact of the global outbreak of COVID-19 and governmental and other actions taken in response; changes in business relationships with and purchases by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms or significant changes in financial condition, changes in contract cost and revenue estimates for new development programs and changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of Meggitt PLC; the ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination to undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs thereof and, if undertaken, the ability to complete such activities and realize the anticipated cost savings from such activities; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and changes; compliance costs associated with environmental laws and regulations; potential supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and efforts to combat terrorism and cyber security risks; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; local and global political and competitive market conditions, including global reactions to U.S. trade policies, and resulting effects on sales and pricing; and global economic factors, including manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and general economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates (including fluctuations associated with any potential credit rating decline) and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in consumer habits and preferences; government actions, including the impact of changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and any judicial or regulatory interpretation thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

Contact: Media – Aidan Gormley – Director, Global Communications and Branding 216-896-3258 aidan.gormley@parker.com Financial Analysts – Jeff Miller – Vice President, Investor Relations 216-896-2708 jeffrey.miller@parker.com

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – MARCH 31, 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022* 2023 2022* Net sales $ 5,061,665 $ 4,086,387 $ 13,969,251 $ 11,673,776 Cost of sales 3,340,764 2,709,407 9,373,032 7,781,384 Selling, general and administrative expenses 868,393 640,498 2,519,163 1,853,105 Interest expense 151,993 63,272 416,718 183,982 Other (income) expense, net (55,866 ) 239,221 (116,131 ) 359,247 Income before income taxes 756,381 433,989 1,776,469 1,496,058 Income taxes 165,421 85,901 402,011 308,778 Net income 590,960 348,088 1,374,458 1,187,280 Less: Noncontrolling interests 71 71 478 506 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 590,889 $ 348,017 $ 1,373,980 $ 1,186,774 *Prior period amounts have been reclassified to reflect the income statement reclassification, as described in the attached press release. Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic earnings per share $ 4.61 $ 2.71 $ 10.71 $ 9.23 Diluted earnings per share $ 4.54 $ 2.67 $ 10.58 $ 9.10 Average shares outstanding during period – Basic 128,293,039 128,426,675 128,343,788 128,549,040 Average shares outstanding during period – Diluted 130,151,487 130,343,581 129,831,989 130,438,593 CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.33 $ 1.03 $ 3.99 $ 3.09

RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales growth – as reported 23.9 % 9.1 % 19.7 % 12.4 % Adjustments: Acquisitions 15.3 % — % 12.0 % — % Divestitures (0.5)% — % (0.4)% — % Currency (2.4)% (2.0)% (3.9)% (0.8)% Organic sales growth 11.5 % 11.1 % 12.0 % 13.2 %

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – MARCH 31, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 590,889 $ 348,017 $ 1,373,980 $ 1,186,774 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 145,147 78,865 374,417 237,377 Business realignment charges 8,241 3,152 17,480 9,811 Integration costs to achieve 31,244 933 76,653 2,942 Acquisition-related expenses 1,299 12,724 163,540 84,065 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts — 246,983 389,992 396,365 Net loss (gain) on divestitures 10,927 — (362,003 ) — Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 37,642 — 167,973 — Russia liquidation — 20,057 — 20,057 Tax effect of adjustments1 (53,520 ) (80,557 ) (195,766 ) (168,337 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 771,869 $ 630,174 $ 2,006,266 $ 1,769,054

RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Amounts in dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings per diluted share $ 4.54 $ 2.67 $ 10.58 $ 9.10 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization expense 1.12 0.61 2.88 1.82 Business realignment charges 0.06 0.02 0.13 0.07 Integration costs to achieve 0.24 0.01 0.59 0.03 Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.10 1.27 0.65 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts — 1.89 3.00 3.03 Net loss (gain) on divestitures 0.09 — (2.78 ) — Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 0.29 — 1.29 — Russia liquidation — 0.15 — 0.15 Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.42 ) (0.62 ) (1.51 ) (1.29 ) Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 5.93 $ 4.83 $ 15.45 $ 13.56 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – MARCH 31, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 5,061,665 $ 4,086,387 $ 13,969,251 $ 11,673,776 Net income $ 590,960 $ 348,088 $ 1,374,458 $ 1,187,280 Income taxes 165,421 85,901 402,011 308,778 Depreciation 80,194 63,832 234,649 194,945 Amortization 145,147 78,865 374,417 237,377 Interest expense 151,993 63,272 416,718 183,982 EBITDA 1,133,715 639,958 2,802,253 2,112,362 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 8,241 3,152 17,480 9,811 Integration costs to achieve 31,244 933 76,653 2,942 Acquisition-related expenses 1,299 12,724 163,540 84,065 Loss on deal-contingent forward contracts — 246,983 389,992 396,365 Net loss (gain) on divestitures 10,927 — (362,003 ) — Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 37,642 — 167,973 — Russia liquidation — 20,057 — 20,057 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,223,068 $ 923,807 $ 3,255,888 $ 2,625,602 EBITDA margin 22.4 % 15.7 % 20.1 % 18.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.2 % 22.6 % 23.3 % 22.5 %

BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales Diversified Industrial: North America $ 2,342,590 $ 2,014,715 $ 6,615,035 $ 5,615,454 International 1,524,515 1,439,357 4,277,227 4,214,972 Aerospace Systems 1,194,560 632,315 3,076,989 1,843,350 Total net sales $ 5,061,665 $ 4,086,387 $ 13,969,251 $ 11,673,776 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial: North America $ 489,349 $ 413,998 $ 1,362,256 $ 1,085,117 International 329,498 298,475 908,958 881,206 Aerospace Systems 133,905 119,016 234,849 352,063 Total segment operating income 952,752 831,489 2,506,063 2,318,386 Corporate general and administrative expenses 45,780 57,405 146,341 149,064 Income before interest expense and other expense 906,972 774,084 2,359,722 2,169,322 Interest expense 151,993 63,272 416,718 183,982 Other (income) expense, net (1,402 ) 276,823 166,535 489,282 Income before income taxes $ 756,381 $ 433,989 $ 1,776,469 $ 1,496,058

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – MARCH 31, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diversified Industrial North America sales $ 2,342,590 $ 2,014,715 $ 6,615,035 $ 5,615,454 Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 489,349 $ 413,998 $ 1,362,256 $ 1,085,117 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 44,184 47,408 134,816 141,695 Business realignment charges 761 355 2,232 1,968 Integration costs to achieve 2,442 297 3,759 957 Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating income $ 536,736 $ 462,058 $ 1,503,063 $ 1,229,737 Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 20.9 % 20.5 % 20.6 % 19.3 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial North America operating margin 22.9 % 22.9 % 22.7 % 21.9 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Diversified Industrial International sales $ 1,524,515 $ 1,439,357 $ 4,277,227 $ 4,214,972 Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 329,498 $ 298,475 $ 908,958 $ 881,206 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 17,266 18,704 50,890 57,404 Business realignment charges 7,314 2,416 12,232 6,867 Integration costs to achieve 2,953 636 3,517 1,985 Russia liquidation — 6,257 — 6,257 Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating income $ 357,031 $ 326,488 $ 975,597 $ 953,719 Diversified Industrial International operating margin 21.6 % 20.7 % 21.3 % 20.9 % Adjusted Diversified Industrial International operating margin 23.4 % 22.7 % 22.8 % 22.6 % (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Aerospace Systems sales $ 1,194,560 $ 632,315 $ 3,076,989 $ 1,843,350 Aerospace Systems operating income $ 133,905 $ 119,016 $ 234,849 $ 352,063 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 83,697 12,753 188,711 38,278 Business realignment charges 166 318 3,016 913 Integration costs to achieve 25,849 — 69,377 — Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 37,642 — 167,973 — Russia liquidation — 6,570 — 6,570 Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating income $ 281,259 $ 138,657 $ 663,926 $ 397,824 Aerospace Systems operating margin 11.2 % 18.8 % 7.6 % 19.1 % Adjusted Aerospace Systems operating margin 23.5 % 21.9 % 21.6 % 21.6 % PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – MARCH 31, 2023 RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total net sales $ 5,061,665 $ 4,086,387 $ 13,969,251 $ 11,673,776 Total segment operating income $ 952,752 $ 831,489 $ 2,506,063 $ 2,318,386 Adjustments: Acquired intangible asset amortization 145,147 78,865 374,417 237,377 Business realignment charges 8,241 3,089 17,480 9,748 Integration costs to achieve 31,244 933 76,653 2,942 Amortization of inventory step-up to fair value 37,642 — 167,973 — Russia liquidation — 12,827 — 12,827 Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,175,026 $ 927,203 $ 3,142,586 $ 2,581,280 Total segment operating margin 18.8 % 20.3 % 17.9 % 19.9 % Adjusted total segment operating margin 23.2 % 22.7 % 22.5 % 22.1 %

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – MARCH 31, 2023 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) March 31, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 534,831 $ 535,799 $ 467,711 Marketable securities and other investments 23,466 27,862 38,561 Trade accounts receivable, net 2,881,534 2,341,504 2,357,244 Non-trade and notes receivable 349,903 543,757 327,186 Inventories 3,067,614 2,214,553 2,330,242 Prepaid expenses and other 376,066 6,383,169 2,708,750 Total current assets 7,233,414 12,046,644 8,229,694 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,843,795 2,122,758 2,174,237 Deferred income taxes 131,782 110,585 144,506 Investments and other assets 1,188,671 788,057 787,986 Intangible assets, net 8,287,517 3,135,817 3,254,062 Goodwill 10,830,548 7,740,082 7,954,835 Total assets $ 30,515,727 $ 25,943,943 $ 22,545,320 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,992,919 $ 1,724,310 $ 1,923,860 Accounts payable, trade 2,080,147 1,731,925 1,732,421 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 543,527 470,132 418,876 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 270,807 250,292 276,159 Other accrued liabilities 900,769 1,682,659 1,055,348 Total current liabilities 5,788,169 5,859,318 5,406,664 Long-term debt 11,412,304 9,755,825 6,229,654 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 781,139 639,939 904,332 Deferred income taxes 1,780,533 307,044 448,583 Other liabilities 960,417 521,897 583,228 Shareholders’ equity 9,781,297 8,848,011 8,959,866 Noncontrolling interests 11,868 11,909 12,993 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,515,727 $ 25,943,943 $ 22,545,320

PARKER HANNIFIN CORPORATION – MARCH 31, 2023 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,374,458 $ 1,187,280 Depreciation and amortization 609,066 432,322 Share incentive plan compensation 117,536 109,781 Gain on sale of businesses (366,345 ) (1,472 ) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,270 ) (6,782 ) (Gain) loss on marketable securities (1,391 ) 2,280 Gain on investments (4,341 ) (2,024 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (19,052 ) (347,086 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (77,389 ) 308,993 Other, net 163,622 (134,854 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,794,894 1,548,438 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions (net of cash of $89,704 in 2023) (7,146,110 ) — Capital expenditures (272,603 ) (158,864 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 11,821 29,320 Proceeds from sale of businesses 471,720 3,366 Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (31,275 ) (20,012 ) Maturities and sales of marketable securities and other investments 35,075 17,662 Payments of deal-contingent forward contracts (1,405,418 ) — Other 251,875 2,766 Net cash used in investing activities (8,084,915 ) (125,762 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net payments for common stock activity (199,911 ) (372,430 ) Net proceeds from debt 906,811 1,622,442 Financing fees paid (8,911 ) (52,655 ) Dividends paid (513,232 ) (398,099 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 184,757 799,258 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (7,781 ) 106 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,113,045 ) 2,222,040 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 6,647,876 733,117 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 534,831 $ 2,955,157