Parker Scheduled to Present at Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 6 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

CLEVELAND, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Robert W. Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois on November 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Central time (10:30 a.m. Eastern time).

Parker’s scheduled presenter is Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker’s investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

