Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic Partners With PhyNet Dermatology

Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic Partners With PhyNet Dermatology

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

New affiliation to bring enhanced patient services in Cleveland area

Dr. Lydia Parker, MD

The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic (The Parker Clinic) today announced a new partnership with PhyNet Dermatology LLC to enhance services and their client-centric approach.

The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic (The Parker Clinic) today announced a new partnership with PhyNet Dermatology LLC to enhance services and their client-centric approach.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic (The Parker Clinic), led by Lydia Parker, MD, today announced a new partnership with PhyNet Dermatology LLC to enhance services and their client-centric approach. Under the new agreement, all three partnership clinics will operate as part of the PhyNet Dermatology family, taking advantage of PhyNet Dermatology’s operations and service enhancements that reduce the administrative burden on dermatologists and allow for more direct patient interaction.

“The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic has established itself as a market leader by pairing its patient-centric approach with a full range of the highest quality medical dermatologic and cosmetic services,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “This alliance allows PhyNet Dermatology to provide The Parker Clinic with corporate support and backing, freeing their team of board-certified dermatologists to focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”

This partnership adds three clinics to the PhyNet Dermatology network and expands the company’s presence in the state of Ohio. The affiliation includes all three Parker Clinic locations in Beachwood, Willoughby and Westlake. With these additions, PhyNet Dermatology now has 11 locations across the state of Ohio and more than 100 in the United States.

“For nearly 30 years, my focus has always been on providing patients with the best dermatology care and cosmetic services in Ohio, and I’m proud of the reputation we have built,” Dr. Parker said. “Under this new partnership with PhyNet Dermatology, we are able to take advantage of their best-in-class management practices, which allows our providers to spend more time face-to-face with patients. This means more flexibility for patients to receive the treatments they need when and where they want them.” 

Parker has owned The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic since 1992. She will continue to oversee the practice’s clinical operations along with the clinic’s other 11 associate providers. More information can be found at www.theparkerclinic.com.

The Parker Skin & Aesthetic Clinic was represented by Medic Management Group LLC and Weston Hurd LLP, Attorneys at Law.

PhyNet Dermatology establishes networks of affiliated dermatologists committed to the highest level of dermatological care. PhyNet Dermatology assists in the day-to-day management of dermatology practices, collaborating with practice staff on everything from clinical operations to new services and treatments.

ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With more than 100 locations in 16 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit PhyNet.com.

 

###

Attachment

  • Dr. Lydia Parker, MD 
CONTACT: Nichole Volk
PhyNet Dermatology
nvolk@phynet.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.