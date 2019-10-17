Breaking News
Home / Top News / Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Parker to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on October 23, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it will webcast its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 23, 2019, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.  The live webcast of the annual meeting will be accessible on Parker’s investor information website at www.phstock.com and will be archived on the site for one year.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies.  For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets.  Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 63 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index.  Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

CONTACT: Contact:
Media –
Aidan Gormley, Director, Global Communications and Branding
216/896-3258
[email protected]

Financial Analysts –
Robin J. Davenport, Vice President, Corporate Finance
216/896-2265
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.