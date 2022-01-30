Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Parking Concepts, Inc. Awarded City of Riverside Parking Management Contract

Parking Concepts, Inc. Awarded City of Riverside Parking Management Contract

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 22 mins ago

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parking Concepts, Inc. (PCI) is pleased to announce the commencement of operations with the City of Riverside to oversee all city on-street and off-street parking operations. The contract promises to streamline and, at the same time, optimize the parking strategy uniformly across the city, bringing convenience and improved ease of use to residents, employees, commuters, and visitors.

The contractual scope of services consists of professional parking management and facility maintenance, provided by PCI. The parking portfolio includes: five parking garages, fourteen surface parking lots, and over 1,100 on-street metered stalls throughout the city.

“We are extremely pleased to be awarded this contract. We have bid on this for the past fifteen years. The team is excited to hit the ground running,” says Bob Hindle, Senior Vice President at Parking Concepts, Inc.

Staying true to the company’s foundation as a parking solution that offers exceptional service, PCI plans to apply a strategy that places a heavy emphasis on customer service, revenue integrity, and integrated technology to serve the needs of both the patrons and the City of Riversides leadership.

It is PCI’s belief that the very foundation for excellent parking service is superior customer service with integrity. “PCI is set apart from our competitors by consistently ranking among the highest scores of independent customer surveys. This is a point of pride for us and provides demonstrable proof that we are on the right track,” says Hindle.

Founded as a customer service-oriented parking management firm in 1974, Parking Concepts Inc. also offers transportation solutions under their business branch Transportation Concepts.

This contract marks the latest in Parking Concepts, Inc.’s growing presence across the Inland Empire, which includes the nearby Ontario Airport International Airport, and additional Downtown Riverside operations.

To see more about Parking Concepts, Inc. and their services, visit their website: https://parkingconcepts.com/services/parking-services/

Contact:
Trystan Henry
Director of Business Development
Parking Concepts, Inc.
O: 949-753-7525
E: thenry@pcioc.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.