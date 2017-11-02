Parkland Fuel Corporation Achieves Record Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $96.4M

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parkland Fuel Corporation (“Parkland”) (TSX:PKI) announced today the financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. All financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars.

“Our third quarter results show strong growth throughout our base business, as well as an extremely successful first quarter of operations from our newly acquired Ultramar business. The Parkland team delivered strong third quarter results with synergy and integration plans tracking ahead of schedule,” said Bob Espey, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It has been a transformational year at Parkland, having closed our two largest acquisitions to date in the last four months. I am very pleased to welcome both the Chevron and Ultramar teams to Parkland.”

As a result of the closing of Parkland’s acquisition of Chevron Canada R & M ULC (“CCRM”) which operates a downstream fuel business in British Columbia and Alberta (“Chevron Acquisition”) on October 1, 2017, Parkland has increased its 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $350 million to $390 million (“Revised 2017 Guidance Range”), see Additional Revised Guidance Considerations section below.

KEY COMPONENTS OF PARKLAND’S STRATEGY – Q3 HIGHLIGHTS

GROW

Parkland achieved a record third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $96.4 million, driven by the successful acquisition of the majority of the Canadian business and assets of CST Brands, Inc. (“Ultramar Business Acquisition”), strong organic growth and performance in the base businesses across all segments.

We achieved a 33.8% growth in volume, delivering approximately 3.6 billion litres of fuel and petroleum products in the third quarter of 2017. The volume increase was driven by the successful acquisition of the Ultramar Business Acquisition, as well as strong organic growth in propane volumes in our Commercial Fuels segment and increased gas and diesel volumes in Parkland USA.

Retail Fuels achieved outstanding Company C-Store same-store sales growth of 4.1% during the third quarter of 2017 as a result of strong national category management, promotion planning and focused execution on converting forecourt fuel sales to backcourt C-Store sales.

Parkland developed a newly refreshed On The Run / Marché Express store concept and is currently in the process of testing retro-fit concepts in key national markets.

Parkland developed a new private label brand, “59th Street Food Co,” which will be launched and available at select Parkland locations in the fourth quarter of 2017.

SUPPLY

Parkland continues to drive improved supply economics with demonstrated growth of 4% in Adjusted EBITDA in Supply and Wholesale due to continued focus on executing our supply strategy.

The Parkland Supply and Wholesale team is pleased to welcome the Burnaby Refinery team to Parkland as it looks to expand and optimize supply capabilities within the British Columbia region as part of Parkland’s long-term supply advantage strategy.

ACQUIRE

On October 1, 2017, Parkland successfully completed the Chevron Acquisition.

Parkland completed its first full quarter of operations following the addition of the Ultramar Business Acquisition on June 28, 2017 and delivered strong performance throughout this business. Integration efforts throughout the operations and back office are progressing ahead of plan, while synergies are tracking ahead of schedule and are expected to include some supply synergies going forward.

($ millions, unless otherwise noted) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2016 2015 2017 2016 2015 Financial Summary Sales and operating revenue 2,600.6 1,638.1 1,862.2 6,191.3 4,526.0 4,643.8 Adjusted gross profit(1) 266.3 171.1 167.0 624.9 510.5 445.2 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 96.4 60.3 59.1 220.0 176.4 150.3 Net earnings 12.7 14.7 14.6 33.3 44.2 23.8 Per share – basic 0.10 0.15 0.16 0.30 0.47 0.28 Per share – diluted 0.10 0.15 0.16 0.29 0.46 0.28 Distributable cash flow(2) 46.2 27.8 29.2 107.2 91.0 74.5 Per share(2)(3) 0.35 0.29 0.32 0.95 0.96 0.87 Adjusted distributable cash flow(2) 65.3 33.2 34.6 150.2 109.4 95.6 Per share(2)(3) 0.50 0.35 0.38 1.33 1.15 1.12 Dividends 38.4 27.7 25.4 98.9 81.6 72.2 Per share outstanding 0.29 0.29 0.28 0.76 0.85 0.80 Dividend payout ratio(2) 83 % 99 % 87 % 92 % 90 % 97 % Adjusted dividend payout ratio(2) 59 % 83 % 73 % 66 % 75 % 76 % Total assets 4,825.1 2,424.0 1,836.9 4,825.1 2,424.0 1,836.9 Total long-term liabilities 2,325.7 633.6 598.4 2,325.7 633.6 598.4 Shares outstanding (millions) 130.7 95.9 90.8 130.7 95.9 90.8 Weighted average number of

common shares (millions) 130.5 95.6 90.4 112.7 95.0 85.6 Operating Summary Fuel and petroleum product volume

(million litres) 3,556.6 2,658.6 2,730.6 8,900.9 7,631.8 6,999.5 Fuel and petroleum product adjusted

gross profit(1) (cpl): Retail Fuels 7.10 5.69 5.63 6.28 5.51 5.34 Commercial Fuels 6.71 8.64 8.89 9.48 10.94 11.33 Parkland USA 2.97 3.26 3.34 3.27 3.41 3.36 Operating costs (cpl) 3.42 2.80 2.71 3.21 2.99 2.87 Marketing, general and administrative (cpl) 1.37 1.38 1.26 1.35 1.40 1.37

(1) Measure of segment profit. See Section 12 of the MD&A.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. See Section 12 of the MD&A.

(3) Calculated using the weighted average number of common shares.

MD&A AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Q3 2017 Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“Q3 2017 MD&A”) and Parkland Fuel Corporation’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 (the “Interim Consolidated Financial Statements”) provide a detailed explanation of Parkland’s operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. These documents are available online at www.parkland.ca and SEDAR immediately after the results are released by newswire under Parkland’s profile at www.sedar.com.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION

Parkland will host a webcast and conference call at 6:30 a.m. MST (8:30 a.m. EST) on Friday, November 3, 2017 to discuss the results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial toll-free 1-844-889-7784 [Conference ID: 9199089]. The webcast slide presentation can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/d3t6f9ff. Please connect and log in approximately 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

The webcast will be available for replay two hours after the conference call ends. It will remain available at the link above for one year and will also be posted to www.parkland.ca.

ABOUT PARKLAND FUEL CORPORATION

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Parkland is Canada’s largest and one of North America’s fastest growing independent marketers of fuel and petroleum products. Parkland delivers refined fuels and high quality petroleum products through three channels: Retail Fuels, Commercial Fuels and Supply and Wholesale. As the nation’s second largest convenience store operator, Parkland prides itself on being able to deliver competitive product offerings to our customers in the retail segment. As the proud owner of the Parkland Burnaby Refinery, Parkland also maintains a portfolio of supply relationships, storage infrastructure, and third-party rail and highway carriers to ensure security of supply to our customers.

Parkland creates value for shareholders by focusing on its proven strategy of growing organically, delivering a supply advantage and acquiring prudently.

Parkland Fuel Corporation is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol PKI. For more information, visit www.parkland.ca

