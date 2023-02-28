Company to open new exhibits at animal safari theme parks in Georgia, Missouri, Texas

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parks! America, one of the nation’s leading animal safari park operators, today announced it will make a series of major capital investments across its properties in 2023. Designed to enhance animal education and conservation, while providing lifetime memories, the exhibits are spread across the all three of the company’s facilities, including Wild Animal Safari, Pine Mountain, just south of Atlanta; Wild Animal Safari, Springfield, near Branson, Missouri; and Wild Animal Safari, Aggieland, in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

Wild Animal Safari, Pine Mountain will open four new exhibits in April 2023, just prior to spring break. Among the new exhibits are a ring-tailed lemur exhibit; an expanded aviary, featuring macaws and budgie parrots from South America; a new exhibit of squirrel monkeys from Central and South America; and an expanded area for Wild Animal Safari, Pine Mountain’s two beloved singing dogs from New Guinea. Additionally, the park’s Porcupine Encounter exhibit will be enlarged in the spring of 2023. This expansion is part of a multi-year upgrade planned for the Wild Animal Safari, Pine Mountain facility, which has been providing fun for families for more than 30 years. In addition to this year’s improvements, the multi-year master plan includes an upgraded arrival experience; new guest facilities; enhancements of numerous exhibits within the walkabout area; and a new signature attraction, the Giraffe Encounter.

Wild Animal Safari, Springfield is set to open a new Asian small-clawed otter exhibit in March 2023. Guests can elevate their experience through brand new educational infographics and a multi-faceted design which provides natural viewing angles through large glass panels. This exhibit will also include a secondary enclosure for African crested porcupines. This will be the second new exhibit since 2020, the first of which was the well-received Giraffe Encounter Barn.

Wild Animal Safari, Aggieland (often called the “Serengeti of the South”) will open two new exhibits in the spring of 2023. The first is a new “4th pasture,” which brings Wild Animal Safari, Aggieland’s 10 zebras—along with three water buffaloes—into the facility’s Drive-Thru experience beginning March 5. Also under construction is a large aviary with a budgie parrot feeding experience, featuring more than 100 of the small, friendly birds. In addition, Wild Animal Safari, Aggieland will add a new restaurant this year.

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional theme parks – the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, as well as the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas, which was acquired on April 27, 2020. Additional information is available on the Company’s website animalsafari.com.