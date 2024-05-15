Management to host conference call today, May 14, 2024, at 4:30 PM ET

PINE MOUNTAIN, Georgia, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), a leading operator of regional safari parks in the U.S., today announced the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended March 31, 2024.

Q2 2024 & YTD Financial Highlights

● Consolidated revenues of $1.96 million for Q2 2024, an increase of 4.4%; YTD 2024 consolidated revenues totaled $3.86 million, an increase of 3.2%. ● Missouri park revenue increased 48.0% in Q2 and 27.4% YTD, reflecting strong attendance gains. ● Cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2024, totaled $3.03 million. ● Debt reduction continued, down $751,445 versus one year ago; debt-to-equity ratio: 0.28 end of Q2 2024 versus 0.32 one year ago.

Recent Developments

● Proxy issued for Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 6, 2024. ● Ongoing proxy battle and Focused Compounding tactics have set the Company back financially and operationally.

Lisa Brady, President and CEO of Parks! America, said, “All things considered, we are pleased with the operational performance of the Company in the second quarter of 2024. While the second quarter of our fiscal year is historically our slowest fiscal quarter in terms of park attendance, consolidated revenue increased 4.4% to $1.96 million versus the comparable quarter last year, with our Missouri park posting a 48% revenue increase on strong attendance gains. The operational plan we have in place is working and we are beginning to see traction across all our initiatives including our updated marketing efforts, enhanced season pass sales, and overall culture of empowerment and accountability. As we move into the second half of the year, we expect our Georgia and Texas parks’ visitor traffic to increase and significantly drive revenue growth.

“While our 2024 capital plan is heavily focused on rebuilding critical infrastructure in Georgia following the tornado, we are pleased with the progress at all three parks as we have continued to make small and strategic investments in high-impact guest areas including educational signage, landscaping, shade structures, and updated animal habitats. Our teams are focused on driving daily visitation and ensuring a great visitor experience for everyone that comes through our gates, resulting in strong reviews and repeat visitation. We are extremely pleased with the results from our marketing programs and are seeing strong return on our marketing investments. We remain focused on driving Georgia park attendance and revenues. However, our Georgia park attendance and revenues continue lag 2022 pre-tornado levels and we believe there are additional headwinds impacting Georgia park attendance, including continued settling from the Covid-19 bump in sales and increased competitive environment in the greater Atlanta market. Our teams are working hard and are focused on driving results during the historically stronger quarters and are encouraged by momentum through the first six weeks of our fiscal third quarter.”

Ms. Brady concluded, “That said, I am compelled to say the ongoing proxy battle with Focused Compounding (“FC”) has had a significant negative impact on our financial position, our ability to work on operational excellence at the location level, and to continue the process of fully restoring our Georgia Park. Despite this shortsighted effort, we remain undaunted and continue to do everything in our power to manage our resources to position Parks! America in the upper echelon of the safari park industry segment.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024, were $1.96 million, an increase of $82,735, or 4.4%, versus the comparable quarter ended April 2, 2024. Park revenues increased by $66,675 or 3.6%, to $1.92 million, and higher animal sales increased by $16,060, to $33,960.

Reported park revenues for the Georgia park – our largest revenue generating property for the Company – were down 1.3%. Reported park revenues for our Missouri park increased 48.0%, while park revenues for our Texas park decreased 9.2%. On a pro forma basis, adjusting for the impact of the tornado related closure of our Georgia park for the final eight days of our 2023 fiscal second quarter, as well as the year-over-year park revenue impact of an improvement to our ticketing platform, Missouri park revenue increased 52.6%, while Georgia and Texas park revenue decreased 21.8% and 6.9%, respectively.

The Company reported a net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.01) per fully diluted share, compared to $846,139 or ($0.01) per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Each year was impacted by significant unusual expenses and charges. The second quarter of fiscal 2024 included $1.16 million of expenses associated with the FC contested proxy and related matters, while the second quarter of fiscal 2023 included $632,372 of tornado related expenses and asset write-offs.

Excluding these unusual expenses and charges, our adjusted net loss was $150,162, or ($0.00) per fully diluted share, compared to $384,507 or ($0.01) per fully diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The lower adjusted net loss is attributable to higher park revenues and animal sales, lower overall staffing related costs, and lower advertising expense, partially higher animal feed and insurance costs. Although the flat year-to-date, director compensation was declared and expensed second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared first quarter of fiscal 2024.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 improved $306,010 to $108,965, compared to negative $197,045 for the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

First Half Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Total revenues for the six months ended March 31, 2024, were $3.86 million, an increase of $118,981, or 3.2%, versus the comparable period ended April 2, 2023. Park revenues increased by $58,330 or 1.6%, to $3.73 million, and higher animal sales increased by $60,651, to $122,351.

Reported park revenues for the Georgia park were down 4.0%. Reported park revenues for our Missouri and Texas parks increased 27.4% and 2.0%, respectively. On a pro forma basis, adjusting for the impact of the tornado related closure of our Georgia park for the final eight days of our 2023 fiscal second quarter, as well as a change in the accounting for online ticketing fees effective mid-January 2024, Missouri and Texas park revenue increased 29.6% and 3.7%, respectively, while Georgia park revenue decreased 14.1%.

The Company reported a net loss of $1.37 million, or ($0.02) per fully diluted share, compared to $1.0 million or ($0.01) per fully diluted share, for the first six months of fiscal 2023. Each year was impacted by significant unusual expenses and charges. The first six months of fiscal 2024 included $1.29 million of expenses associated with the FC contested proxy and related matters, while the second quarter of fiscal 2023 included $632,372 of tornado related expenses and asset write-offs.

Excluding these unusual expenses and charges, our adjusted net loss was $462,967, or ($0.01) per fully diluted share, compared to $537,467 or ($0.01) per fully diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2023. The lower adjusted net loss is attributable to higher park revenues and animal sales, lower overall staffing related costs, lower advertising expense, and lower general operating expenses, partially higher animal feed costs, lower margins on concessions revenues, as well as higher professional fees and insurance costs.

EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, for the first six months of fiscal 2024 improved $154,900 to $50,215, compared to negative $104,685 for the first six months of fiscal 2023.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital Allocation

The Company had working capital of $2.04 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $3.1 million as of April 2, 2023. The Company had total debt of $3.85 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $4.60 million at the end of April 2, 2023. The Company’s debt-to-equity ratio was 0.28 to 1.0 on March 31, 2024, compared to 0.32 to 1.0 on April 2, 2023. Capital expenditures for the first six months of 2024 were $484,872, compared to $952,640 in the first six months of 2023. Cash and short-term investments totaled $3.03 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $3.86 million as of April 2, 2023.

Todd R. White, CFO of Parks! America, commented, “We are prudently managing our resources in order to execute our strategic plan to upgrade our facilities following years of neglect and the impact of the 2023 tornado at our Georgia property. Despite the diverted time, attention, and resources required to deal with the ongoing needless proxy contest, we are making measurable progress on our plan. Excluding the impacts of the proxy contest, our fiscal 2024 year-to-date cash flow is on plan, and we continue to pay down debt, which has declined by approximately $750,000 or 16% over the trailing 12 months.”

Mr. White continued, “you may recall that the Company entered into separate twelve-month lines of credit with Synovus Banks and First Financial Bank, totaling $800,000 in October 2023. As of today, neither of the two lines of credit have been borrowed against.”

About Parks! America, Inc.

Parks! America, Inc. (OTCPink: PRKA), through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and operates three regional safari parks – the Wild Animal Safari theme park in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Wild Animal Safari theme park located in Strafford, Missouri, and the Aggieland Wild Animal Safari theme park, located near Bryan/College Station, Texas.

Additional information, including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 1, 2023, is available on the Company’s website, https://animalsafari.com/investor-relations/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our future plans, business strategy, liquidity, capital expenditures, sources of revenue and other similar statements that are not historical in nature. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this news release and speak only as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to consider the factors listed under the heading “Risk Factors” and the other information contained in the Company’s annual report and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Additional Information

The Company, its directors and certain of its executive officers are participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders in connection with any matters to be considered at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders, scheduled to be held on June 6, 2024 (including any adjournments or postponements thereof, the “Annual Meeting”). On April 23, 2024, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement, as amended May 3, 2024 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”), and a WHITE proxy card with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders with respect to the Annual Meeting. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE STRONGLY ENCOURAGED TO READ SUCH PROXY STATEMENT, THE ACCOMPANYING WHITE PROXY CARD AND ALL OTHER DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AS THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION RELATING TO THE ANNUAL MEETING. The Definitive Proxy Statement contains information regarding the direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, of the Company’s directors and executive officers in the Company’s securities. Such information can be found in the section entitled “Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management” in the Definitive Proxy Statement on page 16 and available here . Stockholders can obtain the definitive proxy statement with respect to the Annual Meeting, including any amendments or supplements to such proxy statement and other documents, if any, filed by the Company with the SEC at no charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies would also be available at no charge on the Company’s website at https://animalsafari.com/investor-relations/.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023

For the three months ended For the six months ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Park revenues $ 1,924,240 $ 1,857,565 $ 3,733,474 $ 3,675,144 Sale of animals 33,960 17,900 122,351 61,700 Total revenues 1,958,200 1,875,465 3,855,825 3,736,844 Cost of sales 314,985 282,881 610,919 555,501 Selling, general and administrative 1,568,276 1,821,295 3,264,604 3,347,307 Depreciation and amortization 218,593 209,449 441,796 426,633 Contested proxy and related matters 1,164,612 – 1,291,252 – Tornado expenses and write-offs, net – 632,372 – 632,372 Loss on asset disposals, net 21,337 30,584 35,754 30,584 Loss from operations (1,329,603 ) (1,101,116 ) (1,788,500 ) (1,255,553 ) Other income, net 34,026 31,666 69,913 61,279 Interest expense (49,147 ) (56,489 ) (100,592 ) (115,225 ) Loss before income taxes (1,344,724 ) (1,125,939 ) (1,819,179 ) (1,309,499 ) Income tax benefit (344,400 ) (279,800 ) (449,600 ) (310,400 ) Net loss $ (1,000,324 ) $ (846,139 ) $ (1,369,579 ) $ (999,099 ) Loss per share – basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000’s) – basic and diluted 75,727 75,270 75,653 75,248

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REPORTED AND PRO FORMA PARK REVENUES

For the Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023

For the three months ended April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 Actual Pro Forma Georgia Park $ 1,036,469 $ 1,050,455 $ 1,326,055 Missouri Park 400,733 270,827 262,627 Texas Park 487,038 536,283 523,133 Total park revenues $ 1,924,240 $ 1,857,565 $ 2,111,815

For the six months ended April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 Actual Pro Forma Georgia Park $ 2,252,640 $ 2,345,797 $ 2,621,397 Missouri Park 625,004 490,592 482,389 Texas Park 855,830 838,755 825,591 Total park revenues $ 3,733,474 $ 3,675,144 $ 3,929,377

1. Pro Forma Park Revenues reflect:

a. The estimated impact of lost park revenues associated with the closure of our Georgia Park for the final eight days of the fiscal quarter ended April 2, 2023, assuming Georgia park revenues were flat to the comparable period in fiscal 2022; and b. The estimated impact of a change strategic switch to a new ticketing platform early in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. We believe this change will improve the overall guest experience, lowering the overall transaction fees incurred by our guests for online ticket purchases, while also improving functionality for our park customer service teams. While we believe this change will have a net neutral impact on profitability, we no longer directly up-charge customer transaction fees, resulting in a reduction in park revenues, with a corresponding decrease in operating expenses.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURE – ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)

For the Three Months and Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023

For the three months ended For the six months ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net loss $ (1,000,324 ) $ (846,139 ) $ (1,369,579 ) $ (999,099 ) Contested proxy and related matters 1,164,612 – 1,291,252 – Tax impact – contested proxy and related matters (314,450 ) – (348,640 ) – Tornado expenses and write-offs, net – 632,372 – 632,372 Tax impact – tornado expenses and write-offs – (170,740 ) – (170,740 ) Adjusted net loss $ (150,162 ) $ (384,507 ) $ (519,417 ) $ (537,467 )

1. Adjusted net income for the three months and six months ended October 1, 2023 excludes contested proxy and related matters expenses of $1,164,612 and $1,291,252, respectively. Adjusted net income for the three months and six months ended April 2, 2023, excludes $632,372 of tornado expenses and write-offs, net in each period.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA

For the Three Months and Year Ended October 1, 2023 and October 2, 2022

For the three months ended For the six months ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Reported loss $ (1,000,324 ) $ (846,139 ) $ (1,369,579 ) $ (999,099 ) Income tax benefit (344,400 ) (279,800 ) (449,600 ) (310,400 ) Interest expense 49,147 56,489 100,592 115,225 Depreciation and amortization 218,593 209,449 441,796 426,633 Contested proxy and related matters 1,164,612 – 1,291,252 – Tornado expenses and write-offs – 632,372 – 632,372 Loss on asset disposals, net 21,337 30,584 35,754 30,584 EBITDA $ 108,965 $ (197,045 ) $ 50,215 $ (104,685 )

1. EBITDA is not a measurement of operating performance computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered as a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities computed in accordance with GAAP. We believe that EBITDA is a meaningful measure as it is widely used by analysts, investors and comparable companies in the entertainment and attractions industry to evaluate our operating performance on a consistent basis, as well as more easily compare our results with those of other companies in our industry. We also believe EBITDA is a meaningful measure of park-level operating profitability. EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our operating results and is not intended to be a substitute for operating income, net income or cash flows from operating activities as defined under GAAP.

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of March 31, 2024, October 1, 2023 and April 2, 2023

March 31, 2024 October 1, 2023 April 2, 2023 ASSETS Cash $ 2,011,620 $ 4,098,387 $ 3,861,632 Short-term investments 1,021,609 – – Accounts receivable 6,239 36,172 3,335 Inventory 444,446 419,149 532,143 Prepaid expenses 980,738 558,678 572,891 Total current assets 4,464,652 5,112,386 4,970,001 Property and equipment, net 14,891,050 14,910,097 15,067,473 Intangible assets, net 38,199 52,331 76,207 Other assets 20,909 20,909 20,909 Total assets $ 19,414,810 $ 20,095,723 $ 20,134,590 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,151,161 $ 79,352 $ 623,234 Other current liabilities 494,057 571,343 494,266 Current portion of long-term debt, net 783,447 767,675 749,879 Total current liabilities 2,428,665 1,418,370 1,867,379 Long-term debt, net 3,062,351 3,459,816 3,847,364 Deferred tax liability, net 232,329 232,329 – Total liabilities 5,723,345 5,110,515 5,714,743 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 75,727 75,518 75,389 Capital in excess of par 5,178,098 5,102,471 5,052,600 Retained earnings 8,437,640 9,807,219 9,291,858 Total stockholders’ equity 13,691,465 14,985,208 14,419,847 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,414,810 $ 20,095,723 $ 20,134,590

PARKS! AMERICA, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 and April 2, 2023