Breaking News
Home / Top News / Parks Associates: 25% of UK consumers rate access to real-time energy use information as most valuable energy management tool

Parks Associates: 25% of UK consumers rate access to real-time energy use information as most valuable energy management tool

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

Consumer research provides insights on connected lifestyles and energy management in the UK

Parks Associates: Most Valuable Energy Management Feature

Parks Associates: Most Valuable Energy Management Feature

Parks Associates: Most Valuable Energy Management Feature

DALLAS, June 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research from Parks Associates finds 25% of UK broadband households rate access to real-time energy use information as the most valuable energy management tool. According to IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home, UK consumers show strong interest in real-time alerts and notifications for high energy consumption. Providers and manufacturers can tap into this opportunity with energy-related service and product bundles.

“Campaigns such as Gaz & Leccy promotions in Great Britain have helped boost consumer awareness of the benefits in real-time energy information, especially regarding cost control,” said Denise Ernst, VP, Parks Associates. “The next step is to make that information relevant and easily actionable for consumers. Analytics paired with real-time data can develop a model of what is normal in a household and provide alerts when energy consumption goes outside those parameters.”

Parks Associates research shows saving money is the highest positive influencer for the purchase of smart home devices, and energy-related use cases often deliver the most direct cost savings through lower energy bills. IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home provides insights on awareness, demand, and adoption for connected energy products in relation to the smart home.

Additional research includes:

  • 18% of consumers in the UK are very familiar with smart thermostats.
  • More than half of UK broadband households with a smart thermostat find third-party monitoring of smart thermostats very valuable.
  • The median household in the UK spends £50 per month for electricity.

Parks Associates will highlight the latest smart home and energy management solutions and business strategies at its upcoming CONNECTIONS™ Europe on 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel, Amsterdam. More information at www.connectionseurope.com.

For information on IoT in the UK: Energy and the Smart Home, contact [email protected] To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis at [email protected], 972-996-0214.

About Parks Associates
Parks Associates is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates creates research capital through market reports, primary studies, consumer research, custom research, workshops, executive conferences, and annual service subscriptions. http://www.parksassociates.com

Sherrelle Lewis
Parks Associates
972-996-0214
[email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77dd42a6-63f9-40ab-b058-47cbcd2205ce

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.