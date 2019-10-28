Parks Associates: 59% of UK broadband households use online sources to access video content

Breaking News
DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parks Associates research shows more than half of UK broadband households use online sources for video content, including OTT subscriptions and BBC iPlayer. The 14th annual CONNECTIONS™ Europe: Strategies for Security and Smart Home, 19-20 November at the Amsterdam Marriott Hotel, features multiple sessions examining the impact of connected consumer habits, increases in connected devices per household, and the home network and connectivity solutions needed to deliver the best consumer experiences.

Industry leaders will discuss strategies to achieve a unified experience in the home for consumers and address what solutions are emerging to ensure data security and stable connectivity in the home.

CONNECTIONS™ Europe, sponsored by Alarm.com, Bitdefender, ULE Alliance, Universal Electronics Inc., Verimatrix, Yale, MMB Networks, Ayla Networks, and Wi-Charge, features the sessions “Home Connectivity: Smart Home and CE: Converging Ecosystems” and “Ensuring a Premium Home Network and Wi-Fi Experience”:

  • Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA & VP Product Management, Commscope
  • Stefan Witkamp, Founder & Commercial Director, Athom, creators of Homey
  • Niall Robinson, VP, Global Business, Plume

“The smart home is the new battleground where over-the-top service providers continue to disrupt the established ISP model of voice, video and data,” said Niall Robinson, VP, Business Development, Plume. “To avoid commoditization and counteract ARPU erosion and churn, ISPs must reinvigorate their consumer offerings and leverage home Wi-Fi to deliver exceptional user experiences. The way forward is through a portfolio of smart home services that includes flawless internet connectivity, robust security, and highly personalized access controls.”

“Smart home is embedded more and more into mainstream consumer electronics,” said Stefan Witkamp, Founder & Commercial Director, Athom, creators of Homey. “That’s why we should always look to empower users through a focus on UX, privacy, and security when converging and combining these ecosystems at home.”

CONNECTIONS™ Europe features keynotes from CUJO AI, SnapAV, Deutsche Telekom AG, and Orange. To request data or an interview, contact Sherrelle Lewis, [email protected], 972-996-0214.

About CONNECTIONS™ Europe

CONNECTIONS™ Europe focuses on innovative business models, industry partnerships, and technology advancements for smart home solutions, cloud services, and value-added services. http://www.connectionseurope.com

