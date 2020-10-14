Parks Associates consumer and industry research addresses impact of COVID-19, voice technology trends, support services, and cybersecurity

Breaking News
Industry whitepapers target growing challenges and opportunities for connected home industry

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parks Associates recently released new research and consumer data focused on COVID-19 contact tracing, voice technology, consumer privacy concerns, and the smart TV and OTT video markets. The firm finds 64% of US broadband households have an internet-connected entertainment device, while 30% have a smart home device, creating a range of products in the home that can deliver new value but also need monitoring and cybersecurity protections.

“A customer’s experience with a brand’s product is no longer influenced only by that product but by the entire ecosystem in which that product operates,” said Elizabeth Parks, President, Parks Associates. “Our new whitepapers highlight key areas in the market that offer insights into current market demands and especially the impact of the coronavirus on consumer technology purchases and use.”

Next-Generation Support: Building an Engagement Platform examines the direct connections between support services and greater consumer engagement with today’s connected solutions.

Market Snapshot: COVID-19 Contact Tracing: Consumer Perspectives examines consumer willingness to share their data as part of a contact tracing effort.

Market Snapshot: Voice as a Lifeline and the Transformation of Home Telephony examines residential voice technologies, as landlines have become valuable lifelines for populations under shelter-in-place, work-from-home, and school-from-home mandates.

Optimizing the Smart TV Experience highlights the evolution of video and the TV in the home and the role of technology in pushing the smart TV further to the forefront of the in-home video viewing experience.

Market Snapshot: Disney+ and Apple TV+ highlights the impact of the entry of Disney+ and Apple TV+ in OTT market, including insights into the factors driving and sustaining their growth.

Cybersecurity Impact on Smart Home Market Growth examines the growing need for comprehensive cybersecurity solutions in the smart home industry.

