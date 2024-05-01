Adoption of Cloze for CRM, lead management, and marketing automation complements strength of existing technology and tools

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloze, a software company that delivers AI-powered real estate solutions, announced today that Parks | Pilkerton, Tennessee’s largest residential real estate company, has selected the Cloze Platform for lead management, multi-channel marketing automation, and customer relationship management (CRM). Cloze’s robust artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will help Parks | Pilkerton agents and leadership increase productivity and lead conversion.

Embracing technology integration

Prior to selecting Cloze, Parks | Pilkerton had offered CRM and marketing tools associated with an all-in-one platform. Given limited agent adoption, the management team looked for a new solution that would appeal to agents, could help increase referrals and conversion rates, and still maintain the seamless integration typically found within an all-in-one solution.

“As an organization, we’re committed to providing the best tools to help our agents thrive,” said Hunter Connelly, CEO of Parks | Pilkerton. “Cloze delivers the proven, mobile-first CRM, marketing, and lead management platform we were looking for, while also fitting easily into the tech stack we already have in place. As a result, we’re seeing our agents become even more efficient and effective with tools they already use and love.”

The firm has invested heavily in a set of tools already widely used among its 1500 Parks Real Estate and Pilkerton Realtors® agents, making interoperability particularly critical. Cloze supports more than 100 integrations, including Parks | Pilkerton’s extensive technology investments: Dotloop, Homespotter Boost, Lolo Gifts, Microsoft 365, RealScout, and Xpressdocs.

These integrations make it easier for the company and its agents to:

Capture and convert leads from advertising, third-party portals, the website, and other lead sources using Cloze Leads

Drive engagement, interest, and urgency with Cloze Marketing’s AI-driven campaigns

Build deeper relationships, while tracking engagements and transaction details using Cloze CRM

The Ninja Selling toolbelt

In addition, Parks | Pilkerton strongly embraces the Ninja philosophy and wanted to find a platform that aligned with its principles. Cloze’s AI-driven CRM includes native support for Ninja Selling, helping agents build, maintain, and strengthen sphere relationships. In addition to helping agents keep all communication organized and in one place, Cloze CRM makes recommendations for who to contact and how frequently based on past interactions, relationship depth, and engagement preferences.

Because the platform’s functionality is consistent across both mobile and desktop, agents can take action even while on the move, a critical productivity booster given how much time agents spend away from a computer.

“The adaptability of the Cloze Platform is incredible,” said Nancy Amaker, chief marketing officer at Parks | Pilkerton. “From its mobile-friendly design and thoughtful incorporation of AI to its integration with our existing tools, Cloze makes it easy to get started and get value out of our investment.”

About Cloze

Cloze’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real estate platform translates everyday communications into actionable insights that brokerages and their agents use to close more deals, drive higher revenue, and increase profitability. Cloze achieves this by strengthening relationships, reducing manual work, driving a more consistent lead-to-close experience, and improving both marketing ROI and overall closure rates.

Cloze’s full suite of real estate solutions includes Cloze CRM, Cloze Marketing, Cloze Leads, and Cloze AI Insights. To learn more, visit cloze.com.

About Parks | Pilkerton

Parks Real Estate is home to more than 1,500 agents in 15 offices across five counties, making it the largest residential real estate company in Tennessee. Parks frequently earns the top ranking in annual market share with home sales totaling in the billions. Parks is the Nashville Business Journal’s top-ranked residential brokerage firm and highly ranked as a top real estate brokerage in the U.S. by RealTrends. With a focus on staff and agents, Parks has been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Tennessean for eight consecutive years.

More information is available at parksathome.com.

CONTACT: Cloze Press Contact: Alex Coté +1 781-362-5334 [email protected]