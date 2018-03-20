Parlane to Resume Trading

Breaking News
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parlane Resource Corp. (TSXV:PPP) (“Parlane” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that trading in the Company’s shares will resume, effective at market opening on Wednesday, March 21st, 2018.

Although the Company has received conditional acceptance of its Change of Business application (see news releases dated January 10, January 31 and March 2, 2018.), investors are cautioned that the resumption of trading should not be construed as regulatory acceptance of the Change of Business to mine for cryptocurrency (“COB”).  The Company must still complete all of the required documentation relating to the proposed COB and obtain final Exchange approval. 

Parlane is working expeditiously to meet all of the Exchange conditions as soon as possible in order to allow delivery of the initial 500 S9 Antminer mining rigs scheduled for late April 2018.  In conjunction with its COB application, Parlane will also be changing its name to iMining Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Inc. to more accurately reflect its new business focus, and in this regard, the Exchange has reserved the trading symbol “IMIN” for the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed “Robert Eadie”                                       
Robert Eadie, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Telephone: 1-604-602-4935    ♦   Facsimile: 1-604-602-4936
Website: www.parlaneresource.com

Contact: Robert Eadie

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Completion of the above transactions is subject to a number of conditions, including final Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval.  The transactions cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained.  There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement to be prepared in connection with the transactions, any information released or received with respect to the change of business may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of Parlane Resources Corp. should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

