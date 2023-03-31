Spike in Diabetes Cases and Geriatric Population Worldwide to Raise Need for Paronychia Treatment

Rockville , March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global paronychia treatment market is anticipated to garner US$ 1 billion by 2033, increasing at 7.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

A paronychia is a skin infection that surrounds a toe or fingernail. There are two forms of paronychia: acute and chronic. In acute paronychia, the skin infection develops quickly and lasts only a few days. This type of paronychia appears after skin breaks during a manicure or when an infection develops in an ingrown toenail. It is typically bacterial in nature, with staphylococcus aureus bacteria being the most common cause. Nevertheless, yeast, like candida, or germs from the cold sore virus, such as herpes simplex, can also be responsible for the disease.

Chronic paronychia develops gradually and may stay for several weeks. In such circumstances, the infection is caused by a confluence of microorganisms. A virus, such as herpes simplex, yeast like candida, and bacteria, such as Staphylococcus aureus, can be found in chronic paronychia. The condition is widespread in those who work in environments where their hands are continually exposed to water, detergents, and chemicals. It has a proclivity to return even after treatment and cure. Fishermen, cleaners, and household women are more vulnerable to this condition.

Diabetes is becoming increasingly frequent in many parts of the world, which is expected to fuel market growth. Diabetic patients are at a higher risk of developing paronychia; thus, a rise in the prevalence of diabetes around the world can lead to an increase in paronychia disease. Moreover, it takes longer for diabetic patients to recover from paronychia than non-diabetic patients.

The bourgeoning geriatric population globally is another major factor projected to drive the demand for paronychia treatment. The immune system’s functionality gradually declines with age. As a result, cognitive and physical changes in the elderly make them more vulnerable to diseases such as paronychia.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global paronychia treatment market amounted to US$ 500 million in 2023.

Worldwide demand for paronychia treatment is estimated to swell at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The paronychia treatment market is set to reach US$ 1 billion by 2033.

North America is ruling the global paronychia treatment market.

“Growing elderly population and increasing prevalence of diabetes globally are the main factors expected to drive the global paronychia treatment market. Moreover, key market players are strongly focusing on research and development activities to develop new therapies for paronychia,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in Paronychia Treatment Market report

Glenmark Generics Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Eli Lilly Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc

Jonakayem Pharma Formulation

Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global paronychia treatment market. The United States is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing prevalence of chronic and acute paronychia. Asia Pacific is also experiencing considerable growth in the worldwide market due to the expanding elderly population in South Korea and Japan. Furthermore, Germany and the United Kingdom are significantly contributing to the regional market due to strong investments in healthcare.

Key Segments of Paronychia Treatment Industry Research

By Type : Acute Paronychia Chronic Paronychia

By Product : Mupirocin Ointment Fusidic Acid Ointment Gentamicin Ointment Dicloxacillin

By End User : Hospitals & Clinics Dermatology Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global paronychia treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (acute paronychia, chronic paronychia), product (mupirocin ointment, fusidic acid ointment, gentamicin ointment, dicloxacillin), and end user (hospitals & clinics, dermatology centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

