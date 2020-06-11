PARSLEY ENERGY (PE) INVESTIGATION ALERT – Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Parsley Energy, Inc. For Potential Breach of Fiduciary Duty   

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Parsley Energy, Inc. (“Parsley Energy” or the “Company”).

