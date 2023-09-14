CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by Southern Nevada Water Authority to provide program and construction management services for the 2020 Major Construction and Capital Plan (MCCP). This seven-year, $150 million contract includes program support for major capital projects and Project Labor Agreement services within the 2020 MCCP as directed by the Authority.

“Parsons’ longstanding partnership with the Southern Nevada Water Authority has improved and increased the regional water supply since 1993,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Having completed more than 120 major projects for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, we’re proud to continue improving system reliability, increase water use efficiency, and create a longer water life cycle that results in cost savings and better community health.”

Parsons will provide program and construction management for the Garnet Valley Water and Wastewater projects, Stage II Reliability projects, Ozone Equipment Upgrades, Microbiology Lab Expansion, Lower Las Vegas Wash Stabilization, Horizon Lateral Program, Flocculation Area Rehabilitation and the River Mountains Engineering and Operations building.

Supporting more than $4 billion of infrastructure development, Parsons has helped build numerous critical facilities and used innovative technologies and processes to meet the demands of growth and impacts of droughts in Southern Nevada.

Parsons has decades of experience creating and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable water facilities and processes. Our expertise in program and construction management (PM/CM) and engineering have helped us transform the industry through some of the most complex water and wastewater projects in the world.

