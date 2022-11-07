CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected to conduct remedial investigations and feasibility studies at Army National Guard Facilities where aqueous film forming foam or other per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) releases have occurred. The $28 million, firm-fixed price, eight-and-a-half-year contract was awarded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, under the Huntsville U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center contract, Emerging Environmental Requirements Acquisition (EERA).

“PFAS has emerged as one of today’s most significant environmental issues, widely detected in soil, groundwater, and surface water. Our team has comprehensive experience investigating, mitigating, and remediating PFAS associated with a wide variety of industries, from plastics and fabric manufacturing to firefighting foam,” said Jon Moretta, president, engineered systems business unit for Parsons. “We are honored to be selected to deliver our expertise to the Army National Guard to help keep their facilities – and their people – safe and healthy.”

Under this task order, Parsons is planning to investigate the nature of PFAS impacts at 16 Army National Guard installations in 12 states, with options to add five additional installations. The contract includes understanding of the nature and extent of PFAS impacts to soil, groundwater, and surface water; identifying if PFAS concentrations pose a risk to human health or the environment; and identifying and evaluating potential alternatives to remediate the PFAS impacts. The company will deliver community relations support, clean drinking water delivery, and design/installation of point of entry drinking water systems as needed.

Parsons has more than 50 years of experience delivering environmental engineering services in support of the Department of Defense, including investigation, mitigation, and remediation of PFAS. An industry leader, Parsons has investigated more than 1,000 facilities, and designed, constructed, and operated multiple industrial wastewater PFAS treatment plants around the United States.

To learn more about Parsons’ PFAS expertise, visit www.Parsons.com/markets/pfas.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Our solutions around the globe help make the world safer, healthier, and more connected Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

Bernadette.Miller@Parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.com