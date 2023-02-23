CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by Santa Clara Valley Water District (Valley Water) to provide construction management services for the Rinconada Water Treatment Plan Reliability Improvement Project, Phases 3-6. The $30 million contract includes the construction management of new facilities, including raw water ozonation, chemical facility upgrades, dual media filtration, and a chlorine contact basin.

“We are proud to continue expanding our already deep roots in California, leveraging our local presence, experience and innovative approach to help with the improvement of seismic reliability, operational reliability, regulatory compliance, and water quality for a significant part of Valley Water’s water supply,” said Mark Fialkowski, president, mobility solutions market for Parsons. “Our capabilities will enhance and streamline our construction management delivery model, quickly identify and address project concerns, and provide clear communications and transparency across all parties.”

The Rinconada Water Treatment Plan Reliability Improvement Project, Phases 3-6 is located on a congested site and requires maintenance of continuous plant operations during construction, requiring quality construction management services to identify and mitigate risks. The project aims to retrofit, upgrade and/or replace key equipment that is reaching the end of its natural life.

Parsons will oversee the replacement or upgrade of all major plant components and increase the WTP’s treatment capacity from 80 MGD to 100 MGD. These enhancements will support Valley Water as it strives to meet increasingly stringent standards for water quality, seismic stability, and safety.

Parsons has decades of experience creating and maintaining safe, efficient, and sustainable water facilities and processes. Our expertise in program and construction management (PM/CM) and engineering have helped us transform the industry through some of the most complex water and wastewater projects in the world.

To learn more about Parsons’ water and wastewater expertise, visit https://www.parsons.com/markets/water- wastewater/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure solutions. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lexus K. White

+1 470.510.6690

Lexus.White@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.com