CENTREVILLE, Va., March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) continues to advance full-spectrum cyber dominance, announcing today that it was selected to provide command, control, communications, computers, and capabilities development support services (C4CD-2.0) to United States Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM). The $94 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract complements work awarded to Parsons to support the agency’s C4CD mission set and consists of one 12-month base period of performance with four 12-month option periods.

“Parsons’ offerings are aligned with the National Defense Science and Technology Strategy and complement CYBERCOM’s missions that underpin the Defense Department’s strategy to innovate at speed and scale,” said Mike Kushin, Parsons’ executive vice president of high consequence missions. “We serve as a critical support apparatus that propels cyber infrastructure toward full-spectrum dominance.”

Work under the competitively awarded C4CD-2.0 contract will focus on the CYBERCOM J6 Command, Control, Communications, Computers (C4) Systems and Chief Information Officer (CIO) Directorate mission.

Parsons’ existing portfolio of work to CYBERCOM through the C4CD mission includes project management, integrated IT services, infrastructure services, engineering, cybersecurity services, C4 cyberspace strategy and development and operations support, J6/CIO support and contingency/exercise support.

Parsons delivers disruptive digital capabilities and products that advance next-generation military, intelligence, and space operations for the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. The company operates in every aspect of the multidomain battlespace through a continued series of contract awards and partnerships and addresses emerging threats by fusing technologies across warfighting domains and incorporating information operations, intelligence, data analytics, electronic warfare, command and control, and kinetic operations.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure solutions. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

