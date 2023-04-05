CENTREVILLE, Va., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) received its fourth Nunn-Perry Award from the Department of Defense (DOD) Mentor Protégé Program for demonstrating excellence in teamwork with KODA Technologies to support the warfighter by delivering capabilities across major defense programs. The pair was recognized for their work to support the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) at the DOD Mentor Protégé Summit, held on March 30 in Orlando, Florida.

“The goals of our mentor protégé agreement with KODA Technologies focused on project management, business strategy, business development, approved accounting systems, technology transfer, and the curation of a test concept development lab and associated toolkit,” said William Clark, project manager for Parsons Defense and Intelligence sector. “The Parsons team takes pride in being a strong industry partner to work with and we are thrilled that this partnership resulted in KODA’s first prime contract awarded by the MDA. We look forward to the continued sharing of best practices and technology development to help them be successful.”

Additional achievements realized through the Parsons and KODA Technologies Mentor Protégé agreement include, the development of a new Defense Contract Accounting Agency (DCAA) accounting system and two digital engineering, modeling and simulation technical labs supporting MDA, Army, and Navy projects.

“As a direct outcome of this program, KODA’s new lab and upgraded modeling and simulation capability are already providing value to multiple customers in the missile defense, hypersonics, and space domains by developing innovative concepts for flight test design, launch vehicle instrumentation, and space-debris mitigation. With these enhancements to our existing technical capability and the program’s additional investment in our operations infrastructure, we are postured to be a key contributor in national-priority technology and modernization projects going forward,” said KODA Technologies founder and CEO Julie Schumacher. “We thank the Office of the Secretary of Defense, MDA and our mentor, Parsons, for the difference you’ve made in our company’s growth and future.”

The DOD Mentor Protégé Nunn-Perry Award is named for the contributions of Senator Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry, who played critical roles in the implementation of the DOD Mentor Protégé Program. Established in 1990, the program assists DOD prime contractors in meeting small, disadvantaged business subcontracting goals. The program has since expanded, providing developmental assistance to women-owned small businesses, service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses, and others.

To learn more about Parsons defense capabilities, please visit parsons.com/national-security/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

About KODA Technologies:

KODA provides engineering and analytical services that support advanced technology development and modernization for defense and civil space programs. KODA specializes in systems engineering, integration, and testing for aerospace systems, using advanced methods such as digital / model-based engineering. Please visit www.kodatech.com and LinkedIn to learn more about our capabilities and current career opportunities.

