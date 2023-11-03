CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Carey Smith, was recognized as “Executive of the Year” this week at the 21st Annual Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards, where she won the “Executive of the Year, Over $300 Million” category. The annual event, presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Services Council, is the premier event honoring the leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence of the people and businesses of the government contracting community.

“I’m honored to accept this award and share it with the more than 18,000 employees at Parsons,” said Smith. “The leaders recognized with these awards represent the efforts of the talented workforces we have the privilege of leading every day. At Parsons, our entire team sets out to imagine next in national security and global infrastructure, and this award recognizes their commitment to our customers and to our growth. I couldn’t be more proud to lead such a tremendous team and to be recognized for my part in their success.”

Smith joined Parsons in 2016 as President of Federal Solutions, and was successively promoted to COO, and President and COO, prior to being named President and CEO in 2021 and unanimously being elected Chair, President, and CEO in 2022.

Smith was recognized for being a leader who focuses on strategy, culture and people to deliver performance results. As Parsons’ CEO, she set the vision to become a differentiated advanced solutions integrator. With Parsons’ diverse portfolio, she focused the company to be an industry leader in six enduring and growing core markets: cyber & intelligence, space & missile defense, critical infrastructure protection, transportation, environmental remediation and urban development. Under her leadership, Parsons has been an organic growth leader among industry peers, set continued records quarter over quarter in financial metrics, and achieved record results in recruiting and retention thanks to her focus on a People First culture and vision for Parsons being a destination employer.

To learn more about Parsons, visit www.parsons.com/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

bernadette.miller@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1.571.655.8264

Dave.Spille@parsons.com