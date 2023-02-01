NEOM, THE LINE: A Revolution in Urban Living

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was appointed as a delivery partner for THE LINE, the centerpiece project for NEOM – the ‘land of the future’ being developed in northwest Saudi Arabia. Envisaged as a model for future sustainable urban living, THE LINE is being designed to have no cars, no roads, no carbon emissions, and to operate on 100% clean energy.

THE LINE is one of the most complex and challenging infrastructure projects in the world. The 170 km (106mi) long, 200m (656ft) wide and 500m (1640ft) tall linear urban development will be built around nature, instead of over it, serving as a blueprint for how people can live in harmony with the natural environment. Prioritizing the health and well-being of its citizens, the giga-project addresses some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity today, such as outdated infrastructure, pollution, traffic, and human congestion.

The contract was awarded to Parsons under a framework agreement for consultancy services on THE LINE. In collaboration with NEOM and other delivery partner organizations, Parsons will provide project and construction management consultancy services for the design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of THE LINE, together with the management of the critical interfaces that the project shares with adjacent NEOM projects and logistics. This collaborative delivery model is essential to managing the program’s scale, complexity, supply chain, and requirements for innovation.

“THE LINE is a civilizational revolution inspired by the dream of sustainable urban living in harmony with nature,” said Pierre Santoni, president for the Middle East and Africa at Parsons. “Closely aligned to Parsons’ own mission of delivering a safer, cleaner, and more connected world, we are proud that as THE LINE’s delivery partner, our work will not just reshape the region, but will reimagine the future of sustainable urban living around the world.”

THE LINE’s delivery partners will work as one to ensure the project is constructed in accordance with the ethos of NEOM, with safety, collaboration, and sustainability at its heart. Together, they will build a team across multiple areas of expertise and are expected to grow to approximately 6,000 staff at peak (2025-26).

As one of the largest giga-projects of Saudi Vision 2030, NEOM aims to achieve exceptional livability, a thriving business environment and a reinvention of conservation. Construction of THE LINE commenced in Q1 of 2021.

Parsons has served as a trusted project management firm in the Middle East for more than 60 years. With a regional team of more than 5,000 employees, our professionals bring domain expertise across multiple disciplines, including smart mobility, asset management, critical infrastructure, urban planning, and landscape architecture.

To join Parsons in building the future of the Middle East, visit www.parsons.com/markets/mea/

