Company Honored with Equality 100 Award

CHANTILLY, Va., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Human Rights Campaign Foundation has recognized Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) with a score of 100 on their 2023 – 2024 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for active support and inclusion of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) community. The company has been recognized as a leader in LGBTQ+ rights by the Human Rights Campaign since 2019 and received a score of 100 ranking in 2022.

“At Parsons, our core values serve as the foundation of business – our people,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and CEO of Parsons. “We live our values by putting people first, investing in their well-being by creating a supportive, inclusive, and resilient work environment, dedicated to mission solutions that create lasting change in both the local and global community. Receiving the Equality 100 Award is a testament to the community we have created and a promise as we look to the future.”

The CEI is the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This year’s CEI included participation from 1,384 U.S.-based companies to promote and advance LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., and inclusion in workplaces abroad. Parsons’ efforts in exceeding this year’s revised CEI criteria included responding to requirements for increased Gender Transition Guidelines and transgender-inclusive policies.

“At Parsons, it has long been our standard to empower everyone to be their most authentic selves, but to also participate in the inclusive environment we have created,” said Paul Walker-Lanz, president of Parsons’ LGBTQ+ employee business resource group (EBRG) PRIDE Alliance. “Through our diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) program, we are proud that Parsons continues to deliver best-in-class benefit offerings while creating a community that encourages our people to communicate and collaborate, continuously testing and strengthening our commitment to DEI and the LGBTQ+ community through our shared core values.”

Parsons’ support of LGBTQ+ rights, equity, and equality is elevated by the company’s DEI Council and the PRIDE Alliance, which teams with the company’s other employee resource groups to promote collaboration and intersectionality, connecting people and communities across the company. Parsons participates year-round with organizations on initiatives aligned with Parsons’ core values, including partnering with and supporting organizations such as the Modern Military Association of America (MMAA).

Read more about Parsons’ core value of diversity at https://www.parsons.com/diversity-equity-inclusion/

