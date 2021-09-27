Parsons Names Jon Moretta President of Engineered Systems Business

Jon Moretta, president of Parsons’ engineered systems business unit Parsons promoted Jon Moretta to become the new president of engineered systems

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has announced the promotion of Jon Moretta to president of the engineered systems business unit, effective immediately. Moretta joined Parsons in 2016 and most recently served as the industrial market leader in the company’s critical infrastructure business segment.

“Jon is a proven performer in driving organic growth and leading the company’s environmental sustainability practices,” said Carey Smith, president and chief executive officer of Parsons. “Under his leadership, Parsons has thrived in diverse markets by deploying creative solutions and innovative technologies for customers in utilities, mining, water and wastewater, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and within state and federal government organizations. His technical depth and experience in leading complex programs and organizations will guide our engineered systems team to continued success as we help our customers create the future.”

Under Jon’s leadership, Parsons’ industrial business managed the world’s largest mine closure and reclamation projects at the Giant Mine in Northwest Territories, Canada, and Faro Mine in Yukon Territory, Canada, along with environmental remediation programs around the world. The company has consistently been included in ENR’s Top 200 Environmental Firms, and recently expanded their cutting-edge PFAS full life cycle solution, which is being used to clean water in more than 250 projects to date.

Moretta replaces Chris Alexander, who announced his intent to retire earlier this month. Alexander most recently served as president of Parsons’ engineered systems business unit as part of his nearly two decades with the company where he led complex programs across the federal sector and with customers across five continents.

Parsons’ engineered systems business unit delivers U.S. federal infrastructure solutions around the world. With clients ranging from the Department of Energy to the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Aviation Administration, the company has helped federal government agencies meet their facility and infrastructure program needs by guiding them through the integrated design delivery challenges on complex, multi-site, multi-phase programs for more than 75 years.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

