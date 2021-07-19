Breaking News
Parsons Names Susan Balaguer as Chief Human Resources Officer

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) has named Susan Balaguer as the company’s chief human resources officer (CHRO), effective immediately. Balaguer will lead enterprise-wide human resources functions, including talent acquisition, talent mobility, compensation and benefits, business unit partnership, and employee engagement.

She will be based in Centreville, Va., and serve as a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting to Parsons’ president and chief executive officer, Carey Smith.

“Susan’s expertise will advance our position as an employer of choice and enhance every part of our employee experience,” said Smith. “Her mission-focused approach and deep industry experience are invaluable to driving our employee satisfaction and will continue strengthening our culture and focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Balaguer brings over three decades of experience as a human resources (HR) leader, including implementing recruiting and talent development programs, leading successful merger and acquisition activity, building and scaling world-class HR teams, automating HR processes, and revamping benefit and compensation programs to drive employee engagement and satisfaction.

“I am very excited to join Parsons as the HR leader and look forward to focusing on and recognizing our highly capable workforce who are delivering critical support across our business every day,” said Balaguer. “Diversity is already fundamental to our culture, and I couldn’t be prouder to join a company that embraces engagement and inclusion, making delivering a better world more seamless.”

Balaguer joins Parsons from SERCO, Inc., where she was the senior vice president and chief human resources officer, leading the company’s HR; health, safety, and environment (HSE); and operational excellence teams. Before SERCO, Inc., she served in senior and executive-level HR roles at Engility, CACI, and Raytheon. She holds a bachelor’s degree in applied management from Tri-State University.

To learn more about Parsons leadership team, please visit: https://www.parsons.com/about/leadership/

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

