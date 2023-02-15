Q4 2022 Financial Highlights

Record fourth quarter revenue of $1.1 billion, representing total growth of 16% and organic growth of 9%

Net income of $28 million

Record fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $98 million

Cash flow from operations of $89 million

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x in Q4 2022 and for fiscal year 2022

Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Record revenue of $4.2 billion, representing total growth of 15% and organic growth of 9%

Net income of $97 million

Record adjusted EBITDA of $353 million

Cash flow from operations of $238 million

Won eleven contracts each worth $100 million or more

Continuing to build on long-standing commitment to ESG initiatives

Establishing fiscal year 2023 guidance

CENTREVILLE, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

CEO Commentary

“We had a strong finish to 2022, achieving record revenue and adjusted EBITDA for both the fourth quarter and for the full year, while generating solid cash flow. We also delivered on our 2022 objectives, which resulted in strong, consistent organic revenue growth throughout the year,” said Carey Smith, chair, president and chief executive officer of Parsons.

“In 2022, we maintained our hiring and retention momentum, won large contract awards, closed our largest acquisition since our IPO, and continued to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to ESG. We are well-positioned in two complementary and growing markets, and we will continue to invest in our people, technology, business development initiatives and strategic M&A to maintain our momentum and drive shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Year-over-Year Comparison (Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021)

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by $152 million, or 16%, to $1.1 billion. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 9% as a result of the strength of our Critical Infrastructure operations. The company’s Xator acquisition contributed approximately $67 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022. Operating income increased 14% to $53.3 million primarily due to lower acquisition amortization and the ramp-up of new contract awards. Net income decreased to $28 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.26 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $98 million, an 8% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was driven by Xator and the ramp-up on new contract awards. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The margin decrease was driven by unfavorable indirect rate impacts, higher incentive compensation costs given the company’s strong performance in 2022, and volume on a lower margin federal solutions program. Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.51 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.55 in the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in adjusted EPS was driven primarily by higher interest and income tax expenses.

Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Fiscal Year Comparison (fiscal year 2022 vs. fiscal year 2021)

Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by $535 million, or 15%, to $4.2 billion. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 9% as a result of strong operating performances in both the company’s Critical Infrastructure and Federal Solutions segments. Acquisitions contributed approximately $205 million of revenue in fiscal year 2022. Operating income increased 40% to $186 million primarily due to improved program performance and operating leverage. Net income increased to $97 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.87, compared to $0.59 in the prior fiscal year.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $353 million, a 14% increase over the prior year. This increase was driven primarily by improved program performance and accretive acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.4% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 8.5% for the year ended December 31, 2021. The margin decrease was driven by lower equity in earnings 2022 from joint ventures. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.81 for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.65 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year adjusted EPS increase was driven by the stronger operating income as noted above.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Quarter-over-Quarter Comparison (Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 563,386 $ 494,015 $ 69,371 14 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,805 $ 51,811 $ (4,006 ) -8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.5 % 10.5 % -2.0 % -19 %

Fourth quarter 2022 Federal Solutions revenue increased by $69 million, or 14%, to $563 million. This increase was driven by organic growth of 1% and $67 million from Xator. Organic revenue growth was impacted by a program which completed at the end of the first quarter of 2021 and expected seasonality on specific programs.

Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests decreased by $4 million, or 8%, to $48 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 8.5% from 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021. These decreases were driven primarily by unfavorable year-over-year indirect rate impacts, higher incentive compensation, and volume on a lower margin federal solutions program.

Federal Solutions Fiscal Year Comparison (fiscal year 2022 vs. fiscal year 2021)

Fiscal Year Ended Growth December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 2,212,987 $ 1,888,050 $ 324,937 17 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 199,365 $ 163,006 $ 36,359 22 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0 % 8.6 % 0.4 % 5 %

Federal Solutions revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by $325 million, or 17%, to $2.2 billion. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 6% and approximately $205 million of revenue from acquisitions. Organic growth was driven by the ramp-up of work on existing Federal Solutions Transportation and Cyber contracts.

Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by $36 million, or 22%, to $199 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.0% from 8.6% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by acquisitions and improved program performance.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Quarter-over-Quarter Comparison (Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021)

Three Months Ended Growth December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 539,726 $ 456,653 $ 83,073 18 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,628 $ 39,091 $ 11,537 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.4 % 8.6 % 0.8 % 10 %

Fourth quarter 2022 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $83 million, or 18% (all organic), to $540 million. This growth was driven primarily by the ramp-up of hiring on new and existing contracts in the Middle East.

Fourth quarter 2022 Critical Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $12 million, or 30%, to $51 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.4% from 8.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. These increases were primarily driven by the ramp-up on accretive new contracts and existing contracts, and improved operating performance.

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparison (fiscal year 2022 vs. fiscal year 2021)

Fiscal Year Ended Growth December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 1,982,285 $ 1,772,721 $ 209,564 12 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,417 $ 146,714 $ 6,703 5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 % 8.3 % -0.5 % -6 %

Critical Infrastructure revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased $210 million, or 12%, to $2.0 billion. This increase was driven by the ramp-up of new Urban Development, Transportation and Environmental Remediation contracts.

Critical Infrastructure adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the year ended December 31, 2022, increased by $7 million, or 5%, compared to $153 million. This increase was driven by improved program performance and the ramp-up of new and existing contracts. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 7.7% from 8.3% in the prior year period. This decrease was primarily due to lower equity in earnings from minority joint ventures, and previously discussed investments to support growth.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio (fourth quarter): 1.0x on net bookings of $1.1 billion

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.0x on net bookings of $4.3 billion.

Total backlog: $8.2 billion, a 2% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash flow from operating activities: Fourth quarter 2022: $89 million. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, cash flow from operating activities was $238 million, compared to $206 million in the prior year period.

Net Debt: Cash and cash equivalents were $263 million and total debt was $744 million. The company’s net debt to trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was below 1.4x. The company defines net debt as total debt less cash and cash equivalents.

Significant Contract Wins in the Fourth Quarter of 2022

Parsons continues to win large strategic contracts in both the Critical Infrastructure and Federal Solutions segments. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the company won three single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each, bringing the company’s total to eleven contract wins worth $100 million or more during the full year. In addition, Parsons continues to win meaningful multiple-award IDIQ contracts.

Awarded a 12-year follow-on contract for environmental remediation on the Giant Mine program in Canada, which is one of the largest mine reclamation projects in the world. The expected value of this program to Parsons is approximately $2 billion, of which the company booked $270 million in the fourth quarter. This is the 3rd largest contract win in Parsons’ history, and a significant ESG accomplishment that reinforces our commitment to protecting human health and safety, restoring the environment, and maximizing socio-economic benefits.

Awarded a $122 million option year contract for C5ISR, exercises, operations, and information services by the General Services Administration. Under this contract, the company booked $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Parsons is pleased to support the Intelligence Community by providing critical global cyber and intelligence technologies.

Xator’s Overseas Security Installation Services (OSIS) II program received its second of five potential award years, valued at $119 million. Through OSIS II, Xator provides the Department of State with technical security installation and support services, operations centers and Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems services worldwide. Xator also won two task orders totaling $79 million under the Integrated Base Defense Security System contract to provide the U.S. Air Force with a platform that seamlessly integrates computing power, communications, and tools for situational awareness.

Won a single-award IDIQ contract to partner with a chemicals customer to develop and implement innovative and sustainable solutions for environmental remediation including emerging contaminants at both active and inactive manufacturing sites across North America. The total contract value for the five-year period is estimated at $75 million.

Awarded more than $125 million of contract wins on five different transportation projects, providing design expertise.

Awarded prime positions on three multiple-award IDIQ contacts. The first one is an Air Force Life Cycle Management contract to perform capability development, systems development, and synthetic environment development with a $900 million ceiling value over 10 years. The second one is a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contract with a $95 million ceiling value over five years to provide engineering services. The third multiple-award IDIQ win is for the Toronto Transit Commission’s renewable energy program to assist with project management in the fields of renewable energy, fleet charging and de-carbonization. This contract has a $58 million ceiling over three years.

After the fourth quarter of 2022 ended, the company was awarded a $94 million single-award recompete contract from a classified customer for cyber capabilities development and support services.

Additional Fourth Quarter 2022 Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues to build on its long-standing commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and Delivering a Better World. During the quarter, Parsons received three different awards for being a military friendly employer. These awards complement other ESG awards the company received during 2022 including being named as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 13th consecutive year, being honored by the Human Rights Campaign as a 2022 best places to work for the LGBTQ+ community, and for being recognized by other institutions for its STEM and diversity hiring practices.

Recognized with the 2023 Gold Award: Top 10 employer designation by Military Friendly®, an advocacy program that sets standards that measure an organization’s commitment, effort and success in creating sustainable and meaningful opportunity for the military community. Over 1,500 companies compete annually for this coveted designation. Parsons is pleased to have exceeded the standards of recruiting, hiring, supporting, retaining, and providing a culture of commitment, opportunity and advancement of veterans.

Recipient of the 2022 HIRE Vets Medallion Award at the Gold level. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who are committed to veteran hiring, retention, and professional development.

Recognized as a top Best for Vets company by Military Times. This sought-after distinction recognizes organizations for their programs and policies that support veterans’ post-military careers.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2023 guidance.

Fiscal Year

2023 Guidance Revenue $4.375 billion – $4.575 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $365 million – $405 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $270 million – $330 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2023.

Conference Call Information

Parsons will host a conference call today, February 15, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022.

Listeners may access a webcast of the live conference call from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.Parsons.com. Listeners may also access a slide presentation on the website, which summarizes the company’s fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Listeners should go to the website 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 833-634-2602 (domestic) or +1 412-902-4114 (international). No passcode is required.

A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through February 22, 2023, at +1 877-344-7529 (domestic) or +1 412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 5678900.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure solutions. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Earnings Release and materials included therewith contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the impact of COVID-19; any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in material adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Form 10-K, filed on February 15, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this presentation that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so in connection with our ongoing requirements under federal securities laws.

PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Revenue $ 1,103,112 $ 950,668 $ 4,195,272 $ 3,660,771 Direct cost of contracts 860,455 723,888 3,248,550 2,807,950 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures 6,110 10,334 16,347 36,862 Selling, general and administrative expenses 195,434 190,246 777,403 757,237 Operating income 53,333 46,868 185,666 132,446 Interest income 348 81 966 396 Interest expense (8,399 ) (4,194 ) (23,185 ) (17,697 ) Other income (expense), net 3,079 (1,355 ) 2,775 (2,557 ) Total other income (expense) (4,972 ) (5,468 ) (19,444 ) (19,858 ) Income before income tax expense 48,361 41,400 166,222 112,588 Income tax expense (12,014 ) (5,258 ) (39,657 ) (23,636 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 36,347 36,142 126,565 88,952 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8,216 ) (7,169 ) (29,901 ) (24,880 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 28,131 $ 28,973 $ 96,664 $ 64,072 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.28 $ 0.93 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.26 $ 0.87 $ 0.59

Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 103,980 102,785 103,758 102,544 Stock-based awards 1,056 843 808 666 Convertible senior notes 8,917 8,917 8,917 8,917 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 113,953 112,545 113,483 112,127

Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 28,131 28,973 96,664 64,072 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 548 534 2,176 2,130 Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 28,679 29,507 98,840 66,202

PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share information) (Unaudited) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $53,193 and $78,514 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 262,539 $ 342,608 Restricted cash and investments – 1,275 Accounts receivable, net (including $217,419 and $140,266 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 717,345 598,311 Contract assets (including $11,313 and $8,779 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 634,033 579,216 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $7,913 and $18,783 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 105,866 110,941 Total current assets 1,719,783 1,632,351 Property and equipment, net (including $2,543 and $1,721 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 96,050 104,196 Right of use assets, operating leases 155,090 182,672 Goodwill 1,661,850 1,412,690 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 107,425 110,688 Intangible assets, net 254,127 207,821 Deferred tax assets 137,709 134,393 Other noncurrent assets 66,108 46,129 Total assets $ 4,198,142 $ 3,830,940 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $49,078 and $78,558 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 201,428 $ 196,286 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $102,417 and $82,746 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 630,193 599,089 Contract liabilities (including $40,654 and $14,333 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 213,064 171,671 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases 59,144 55,902 Income taxes payable 4,290 7,836 Total current liabilities 1,108,119 1,030,784 Long-term employee incentives 17,375 15,997 Long-term debt 743,605 591,922 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases 111,417 148,893 Deferred tax liabilities 12,471 11,400 Other long-term liabilities 109,220 94,832 Total liabilities 2,102,207 1,893,828 Contingencies (Note 14) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,132,016 and 146,276,880 shares issued; 40,960,845 and 33,331,494 public shares outstanding; 63,742,151 and 70,328,237 ESOP shares outstanding 146,132 146,277 Treasury stock, 41,429,020 shares at cost (844,936 ) (867,391 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,717,134 2,684,979 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 43,089 (53,529 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,849 ) (9,568 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders’ equity 2,043,570 1,900,768 Noncontrolling interests 52,365 36,344 Total shareholders’ equity 2,095,935 1,937,112 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,198,142 $ 3,830,940

PARSONS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 126,565 $ 88,952 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 120,501 144,209 Amortization of debt issue costs 3,029 2,817 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (164 ) 338 Provision for doubtful accounts 57 8 Deferred taxes (844 ) (3,468 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses 1,973 4,916 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (16,347 ) (36,862 ) Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 28,417 24,494 Stock-based compensation 23,008 20,187 Contributions of treasury stock 54,659 54,905 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable (117,318 ) 99,894 Contract assets (32,032 ) 1,494 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,405 ) (18,798 ) Accounts payable (717 ) (31,766 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,879 (74,683 ) Contract liabilities 41,306 (30,407 ) Income taxes (3,649 ) 2,878 Other long-term liabilities 6,608 (43,534 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 237,526 205,574 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (30,593 ) (21,105 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 771 1,329 Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (379,467 ) (198,256 ) Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (17,622 ) (38,459 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 9,443 772 Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures – 14,812 Net cash used in investing activities (417,468 ) (240,907 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement 916,000 – Proceeds from delayed draw term loan 350,000 – Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (916,000 ) (50,000 ) Repayment of private placement debt (200,000 ) – Payments for debt costs and credit agreement (862 ) (1,937 ) Payments for acquired warrants (11,243 ) – Contributions by noncontrolling interests 10,266 1,754 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (24,128 ) (37,932 ) Repurchases of common stock (22,000 ) (21,701 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (7,042 ) (2,242 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 5,377 5,555 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 100,368 (106,503 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (1,770 ) (1,496 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (81,344 ) (143,332 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 343,883 487,215 End of period $ 262,539 $ 343,883

Contract Awards (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Federal Solutions $ 386,082 $ 254,761 $ 1,921,123 $ 2,458,528 Critical Infrastructure 721,616 574,905 2,353,598 2,107,264 Total Awards $ 1,107,698 $ 829,666 $ 4,274,721 $ 4,565,792

Backlog (in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,257,537 $ 1,414,985 Unfunded 3,586,791 3,906,678 Total Federal Solutions 4,844,328 5,321,663 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 3,280,701 2,957,968 Unfunded 54,216 67,306 Total Critical Infrastructure 3,334,917 3,025,274 Total Backlog $ 8,179,245 $ 8,346,937

Book-To-Bill Ratio1: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Federal Solutions 0.7 0.5 0.9 1.3 Critical Infrastructure 1.3 1.3 1.2 1.2 Overall 1.0 0.9 1.0 1.2

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under “Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP Measures”). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’ performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

__________________

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.

PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 28,131 $ 28,973 $ 96,664 $ 64,072 Interest expense, net 8,051 4,113 22,219 17,301 Income tax provision (benefit) 12,014 5,258 39,657 23,636 Depreciation and amortization (a) 29,833 37,669 120,501 144,209 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,216 7,169 29,901 24,880 Equity-based compensation 8,540 4,476 24,354 19,601 Transaction-related costs (b) 1,784 2,696 16,270 11,965 Restructuring (c) – 229 213 736 Other (d) 1,864 319 3,003 3,320 Adjusted EBITDA $ 98,433 $ 90,902 $ 352,782 $ 309,720

(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, is $25.5 million and $102.9 million, respectively, in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.3 million and $17.6 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, is $33.1 million and $125.7 million, respectively in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.6 million and $18.5 million, respectively in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. (b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention. (c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives. (d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (in thousands) Three months ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 47,717 $ 51,770 $ 199,004 $ 162,733 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 88 41 361 273 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 47,805 $ 51,811 $ 199,365 $ 163,006 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 42,365 31,855 123,385 121,700 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,263 7,236 30,032 25,014 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 50,628 $ 39,091 $ 153,417 $ 146,714 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 98,433 $ 90,902 $ 352,782 $ 309,720

PARSONS CORPORATION Non-GAAP Financial Information Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 28,131 $ 28,973 $ 96,664 $ 64,072 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 19,314 27,105 78,189 103,153 Equity-based compensation 8,540 4,476 24,354 19,601 Transaction-related costs (a) 1,784 2,696 16,270 11,965 Restructuring (b) – 229 213 736 Other (c) 1,864 319 3,003 3,320 Tax effect on adjustments (5,565 ) (6,617 ) (29,452 ) (32,584 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 54,068 57,181 189,241 170,263 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 103,980 102,785 103,758 102,544 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 105,036 103,628 104,566 103,210 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.52 $ 0.56 $ 1.82 $ 1.66 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.51 $ 0.55 $ 1.81 $ 1.65