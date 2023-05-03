Q1 2023 Financial Highlights

Record quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, representing a 24% increase year-over-year

Record quarterly organic revenue growth of 12% driven by strength in both segments

Record first quarter net income increases by 24% to $26 million

Record first quarter adjusted EBITDA increases by 22% to $90 million

Record first quarter cash flow from operations increases $17 million from Q1 2022

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x on contract awards growth of 51%

Increasing 2023 guidance ranges for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

CEO Commentary

“We had a strong quarter with record first quarter total revenue, organic growth, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow results,” said Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer. “We also won large strategic contracts in both our Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments driving a 51% increase in contract award activity. In addition, we maintained our hiring and retention momentum, acquired a strategic asset that enhances Parsons’ critical infrastructure protection capabilities, and increased all three of our 2023 guidance metrics. I am very excited about our business given the significant amount of new and recompete contracts we have won, our strong backlog, and robust balance sheet that will enable us to continue to make accretive acquisitions to drive future revenue growth and margin expansion.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022)

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2023 increased by $224 million, or 24%, to $1.2 billion. This increase was primarily driven by organic growth of 12% due to higher volume on new and existing contracts. The company’s Xator acquisition contributed approximately $112 million of revenue in the first quarter of 2023. Operating income increased 43% to $51 million primarily due to the ramp-up of new and existing contracts. Net income increased 24% to $26 million. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) attributable to Parsons was $0.23 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.19 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests for the first quarter of 2023 was $90 million, a 22% increase over the prior year period. The adjusted EBITDA increase was driven primarily by the ramp-up of new and existing contracts and contributions from our Xator acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.7% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 7.8% in the first quarter of 2022. The year over year margin decrease was primarily driven by lower equity in earnings as a result of contract change orders, which are delaying the timing of profit recognition into future quarters, and legacy program impacts. Adjusted EPS was $0.43 in the first quarter of 2023, compared to $0.40 in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year adjusted EPS increase was driven by the adjusted EBITDA increases noted above.

Segment Results

Federal Solutions Segment

Federal Solutions Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022)

Three Months Ended Growth March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 634,546 $ 491,629 $ 142,917 29 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,233 $ 42,755 $ 13,478 32 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 8.9 % 8.7 % 0.2 % 2 %

First quarter 2023 revenue increased $143 million, or 29%, compared to the prior year period due to organic growth of 6% and approximately $112 million from Xator. Organic revenue growth was primarily driven by higher volume on existing contracts.

First quarter 2023 Federal Solutions adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $13 million, or 32%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.9% from 8.7% in the prior year period. These increases were driven primarily by operating leverage and our higher margin Xator acquisition.

Critical Infrastructure Segment

Critical Infrastructure Year-over-Year Comparisons (Q1 2023 vs. Q1 2022)

Three Months Ended Growth March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Dollars/

Percent Percent Revenue $ 538,920 $ 457,440 $ 81,480 18 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 34,158 $ 31,493 $ 2,665 8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 6.3 % 6.9 % -0.6 % -9 %

First quarter 2023 Critical Infrastructure revenue increased $81 million, or 18% (all organic), compared to the prior year period driven primarily by higher contract volume in both our Middle East and North American operations.

First quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests increased by $2.7 million, or 8%, compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 6.3% from 6.9% in the prior year period. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by higher volume on new and existing contracts, offset by lower equity in earnings as a result of change orders and legacy program impacts.

First Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators

Book-to-bill ratio: 1.2x on net bookings of $1.4 billion.

Book-to-bill ratio (trailing twelve-months): 1.1x on net bookings of $4.7 billion.

Total backlog: $8.4 billion, up $186 million from Q4 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities: First quarter 2023: ($9) million compared to ($26) million in first quarter of 2022.

Significant Contract Wins

Parsons continues to win large strategic contracts in both the Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. During the first quarter of 2023, the company won three single-award contracts worth more than $100 million each and several meaningful multiple-award IDIQ contracts. Shortly after the first quarter ended, Parsons received three additional single-award contracts valued at more than $100 million each.

Awarded a new three-year $750 million State Department humanitarian support contract. Led by Xator, the $750 million ceiling single-award contract includes a one-year base period of $250 million and two one-year option periods valued at $250 million each. The company booked the first year of this contract for $250 million.

Received an additional $214 million to continue overseeing the implementation of remediation projects on the Giant Mine program in Canada, which is one of the largest mine reclamation projects in the world.

Awarded a new $164 million four-year contract by the Army Corps of Engineers to deliver a new Explosive Decomposition Chamber facility at Holston Army Ammunition Plant. This follows Parsons’ award of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant for a new Energetic Waste Incinerator / Contaminated Waste Processor. These strategic wins are part of the larger and broader 15-year and more than $16 billion Army Ammunition Plant Modernization Plan to modernize the United States’ depots, arsenals, and ammunition plants.

Awarded a $94 million recompete contract to provide command, control, communications, computers, and capabilities development support services to the United States Cyber Command. This important contract provides support to expand full-spectrum military cyberspace operations. The period of performance is one 12-month base period with four 12-month options.

Awarded prime positions on several multiple-award IDIQ vehicles including a $75 billion ceiling contract with the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for the provision and operation of Influx Care Facilities.

After the end of Q1 2023, the company was awarded the recompete Technical Support Services Contract 5 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The $1.8 billion ceiling value contract will support the FAA’s Aviation System Capital Investment Plan and includes a base period of four years and two three-year option periods. Parsons has been the prime contractor for this work for more than two decades. With the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the FAA has $5 billion of additional funding for facilities-related work.

After the end of Q1 2023, the company was awarded a new five-year single-award contract in the federal solutions segment from the General Services Administration with a potential value of $1.2 billion. This contract supports the Department of Defense and its strategic partners in delivering global quick reaction capabilities leveraging advanced technology solutions across the all-domain battlespace.

After the first quarter of 2023 ended, the company was also awarded a new four year single-award contract for a transportation project valued at more than $100 million.

Additional Corporate Highlights

Parsons continues to build on its strong track record of acquiring and partnering with strategic companies in high-growth markets that broaden its portfolio and customer footprint. During the quarter, the company also won multiple awards for its hiring, diversity, and ethical business practices.

Announced the IPKeys Power Partners acquisition to enhance the company’s critical infrastructure protection capabilities through comprehensive cloud-based cybersecurity, software solutions that operate at the intersection of information and operational technology, and technologies that will help accelerate the global clean energy transition.

Named by Ethisphere as one of the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies. The company has been honored with this recognition for 14 consecutive years.

Established a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help organizations around the world enhance their digital transformation and cybersecurity capabilities. The partnership will build upon existing collaboration between the two companies, combining the power of Microsoft’s Azure cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies with Parsons’ expertise in the national security and global infrastructure markets, unlocking efficiencies, improving security, and opening doors to innovation as both companies work to upgrade society’s infrastructure.

Recognized by Minority Engineer Magazine’s Top 50 Diversity Employer List for 2023.

Recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Large Company of the Year.

Recognized by The American Council of Engineering Companies of New York for the company’s initiatives that attract, hire, and promote personal and professional growth opportunities for women, racial diversity, LGBTQ+ and other underrepresented people in the engineering industry in New York.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

The company is increasing its fiscal year 2023 revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash flow from operations guidance ranges to reflect its strong first quarter operating performance and its outlook for the remainder of the year. The table below summarizes the company’s fiscal year 2023 guidance.

Current Fiscal Year

2023 Guidance Prior Fiscal Year

2023 Guidance Revenue $4.5 billion – $4.7 billion $4.375 billion – $4.575 billion Adjusted EBITDA including non-controlling interest $375 million – $415 million $365 million – $405 million Cash Flow from Operating Activities $275 million – $335 million $270 million – $330 million

Net income guidance is not presented as the company believes volatility associated with interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other matters affecting net income, including but not limited to one-time and nonrecurring events and impact of M&A, will preclude the company from providing accurate net income guidance for fiscal year 2023.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Revenue $ 1,173,466 $ 949,069 Direct cost of contracts 917,188 733,900 Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures (5,840 ) 5,598 Selling, general and administrative expenses 199,308 185,077 Operating income 51,130 35,690 Interest income 793 65 Interest expense (6,458 ) (3,938 ) Other income (expense), net 1,314 145 Total other income (expense) (4,351 ) (3,728 ) Income before income tax expense 46,779 31,962 Income tax expense (11,503 ) (8,119 ) Net income including noncontrolling interests 35,276 23,843 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (9,723 ) (3,176 ) Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 25,553 $ 20,667 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.23 $ 0.19

Weighted average number shares used to compute basic and diluted EPS

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 104,805 103,769 Stock-based awards 1,032 780 Convertible senior notes 8,917 8,917 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 114,754 113,466

Net income available to shareholders used to compute diluted EPS as a result of adopting the if-converted method in connection with the Convertible Senior Notes

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 25,553 $ 20,667 Convertible senior notes if-converted method interest adjustment 551 540 Diluted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 26,104 $ 21,207

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share information)

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (including $96,662 and $53,193 Cash of consolidated joint ventures) $ 220,439 $ 262,539 Accounts receivable, net (including $212,924 and $217,419 Accounts receivable of consolidated joint ventures, net) 763,720 717,345 Contract assets (including $9,285 and $11,313 Contract assets of consolidated joint ventures) 683,631 634,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (including $12,871 and $7,913 Prepaid expenses and other current assets of consolidated joint ventures) 133,553 105,866 Total current assets 1,801,343 1,719,783 Property and equipment, net (including $3,083 and $2,543 Property and equipment of consolidated joint ventures, net) 94,759 96,050 Right of use assets, operating leases (including $6,863 and $6,315 Right of use assets, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 148,095 155,090 Goodwill 1,661,913 1,661,850 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 107,416 107,425 Intangible assets, net 236,117 254,127 Deferred tax assets 140,366 137,709 Other noncurrent assets 65,797 66,108 Total assets $ 4,255,806 $ 4,198,142 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable (including $45,581 and $49,078 Accounts payable of consolidated joint ventures) $ 209,462 $ 201,428 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (including $128,145 and $102,417 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 635,089 630,193 Contract liabilities (including $39,958 and $40,654 Contract liabilities of consolidated joint ventures) 229,225 213,064 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $2,992 and $2,552 Short-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 55,606 59,144 Income taxes payable 10,689 4,290 Total current liabilities 1,140,071 1,108,119 Long-term employee incentives 18,599 17,375 Long-term debt 744,140 743,605 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases (including $3,871 and $3,763 Long-term lease liabilities, operating leases of consolidated joint ventures) 107,482 111,417 Deferred tax liabilities 12,555 12,471 Other long-term liabilities 107,429 109,220 Total liabilities 2,130,276 2,102,207 Contingencies (Note 12) Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $1 par value; authorized 1,000,000,000 shares; 146,243,639 and 146,132,016 shares issued; 42,248,807 and 40,960,845 public shares outstanding; 62,565,812 and 63,742,151 ESOP shares outstanding 146,244 146,132 Treasury stock, 41,429,020 shares at cost (844,936 ) (844,936 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,712,167 2,717,134 Retained earnings 68,429 43,089 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,025 ) (17,849 ) Total Parsons Corporation shareholders’ equity 2,063,879 2,043,570 Noncontrolling interests 61,651 52,365 Total shareholders’ equity 2,125,530 2,095,935 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,255,806 $ 4,198,142

PARSONS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interests $ 35,276 $ 23,843 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation and amortization 28,359 30,509 Amortization of debt issue costs 657 649 Gain on disposal of property and equipment (3 ) (39 ) Provision for doubtful accounts – (3 ) Deferred taxes (2,586 ) (2,566 ) Foreign currency transaction gains and losses (290 ) 882 Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated joint ventures 5,840 (5,598 ) Return on investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 7,793 11,874 Stock-based compensation 6,992 3,898 Contributions of treasury stock 14,435 13,054 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and newly consolidated

joint ventures: Accounts receivable (47,482 ) (46,690 ) Contract assets (49,098 ) (21,212 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (27,948 ) 4,496 Accounts payable 8,009 (39,342 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,898 ) (4,134 ) Contract liabilities 16,113 945 Income taxes 6,408 4,706 Other long-term liabilities (567 ) (986 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,990 ) (25,714 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (8,146 ) (4,473 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 19 112 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures (13,016 ) (9,713 ) Return of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures – 644 Proceeds from sales of investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 381 – Net cash used in investing activities (20,762 ) (13,430 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings under credit agreement 5,700 – Repayments of borrowings under credit agreement (5,700 ) – Contributions by noncontrolling interests 200 1,226 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (638 ) (8,309 ) Repurchases of common stock (6,000 ) (5,548 ) Taxes paid on vested stock (6,064 ) (5,771 ) Net cash used in financing activities (12,502 ) (18,402 ) Effect of exchange rate changes 154 425 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (42,100 ) (57,121 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of year 262,539 343,883 End of period $ 220,439 $ 286,762

Contract Awards

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Federal Solutions $ 695,644 $ 456,888 Critical Infrastructure 686,585 460,268 Total Awards $ 1,382,229 $ 917,156

Backlog

(in thousands)

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Federal Solutions: Funded $ 1,694,740 $ 1,300,476 Unfunded 3,175,568 3,883,550 Total Federal Solutions 4,870,308 5,184,026 Critical Infrastructure: Funded 3,445,068 2,976,099 Unfunded 49,866 64,660 Total Critical Infrastructure 3,494,934 3,040,759 Total Backlog $ 8,365,242 $ 8,224,785

Book-To-Bill Ratio1:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Federal Solutions 1.1 0.9 Critical Infrastructure 1.3 1.0 Overall 1.2 1.0

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The tables under “Parsons Corporation Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” present Adjusted Net Income attributable to Parsons Corporation, Adjusted Earnings per Share, Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measure. These financial measures are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP Measures”). Parsons has provided these Non-GAAP Measures to adjust for, among other things, the impact of amortization expenses related to our acquisitions, costs associated with a loss or gain on the disposal or sale of property, plant and equipment, restructuring and related expenses, costs associated with mergers and acquisitions, software implementation costs, legal and settlement costs, and other costs considered non-operational in nature. These items have been Adjusted because they are not considered core to the company’s business or otherwise not considered operational or because these charges are non-cash or non-recurring. The company presents these Non-GAAP Measures because management believes that they are meaningful to understanding Parsons’s performance during the periods presented and the company’s ongoing business. Non-GAAP Measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and therefore are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled metrics or the financial results of other companies. These Non-GAAP Measures should be considered a supplement to, not a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

1 Book-to-Bill ratio is calculated as total contract awards divided by total revenue for the period.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 25,553 $ 20,667 Interest expense, net 5,665 3,873 Income tax provision (benefit) 11,503 8,119 Depreciation and amortization (a) 28,359 30,509 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,723 3,176 Equity-based compensation 6,703 3,898 Transaction-related costs (b) 1,618 2,398 Restructuring (c) 546 213 Other (d) 721 1,395 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,391 $ 74,248

(a) Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2023, is $24.0 million in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.4 million in the Critical Infrastructure Segment. Depreciation and amortization for the three months ended March 31, 2022, is $26.2 million in the Federal Solutions Segment and $4.3 million in the Critical Infrastructure Segment.

(b) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(c) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.

(d) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Computation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

(in thousands)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 56,148 $ 42,638 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 85 117 Federal Solutions Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 56,233 $ 42,755 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Parsons Corporation 24,357 28,315 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests 9,801 3,178 Critical Infrastructure Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 34,158 $ 31,493 Total Adjusted EBITDA including noncontrolling interests $ 90,391 $ 74,248

PARSONS CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Parsons Corporation

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Net income attributable to Parsons Corporation $ 25,553 $ 20,667 Acquisition related intangible asset amortization 18,009 20,090 Equity-based compensation 6,703 3,898 Transaction-related costs (a) 1,618 2,398 Restructuring (b) 546 213 Other (c) 721 1,395 Tax effect on adjustments (7,349 ) (6,672 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation 45,801 41,989 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 104,805 103,769 Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding (d) 105,837 104,548 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per basic share $ 0.44 $ 0.40 Adjusted net income attributable to Parsons Corporation per diluted share $ 0.43 $ 0.40

(a) Reflects costs incurred in connection with acquisitions and other non-recurring transaction costs, primarily fees paid for professional services and employee retention.

(b) Reflects costs associated with and related to our corporate restructuring initiatives.

(c) Includes a combination of gain/loss related to sale of fixed assets, software implementation costs, and other individually insignificant items that are non-recurring in nature.

(d) Excludes dilutive effect of convertible senior notes due to bond hedge.