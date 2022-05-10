Parsons’ Spring Valley Remediation Project Wins Secretary of Defense Environmental Award

Breaking News
CENTREVILLE, Va., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) is honored to have been prime contractor for the Baltimore Corps of Engineers on the Glenbrook Road Remedial Design/Remedial Action Spring Valley project that received the 2022 Secretary of Defense Environmental Award for Environmental Restoration, Individual/Team.

Parsons has supported the US Army Corps of Engineers on Spring Valley for 28 years, and the 9-year remediation project, which concluded in November 2021, was honored for safe, thorough remediation of chemical warfare materiel and related artifacts, including military munitions, in the middle of a residential Washington, D.C. neighborhood.

“I could not be prouder of the team that contributed to the successful clean-up of the Spring Valley site,” said Sean Buckley, program director for Parsons. “Our company is committed to cultivating a responsible enterprise through commitment to environmental, social, and governance work, and we are honored to be part of the team recognized by the highest levels of the DoD for living our core principle of delivering a better world.”

In 1993, the suburban Spring Valley neighborhood was discovered to have been home to one of the largest chemical weapons research sites in the United States during World War I. Parsons served the US Army Corps of Engineers from the start, leading site investigations and remediation projects which covered 1,200 residential properties, while protecting the safety of workers and residents alike.

“Our work with the Corps underscores the breadth of knowledge our experts provide to both the infrastructure and federal markets,” said Jon Moretta, president, engineered systems, for Parsons. “We look forward to continuing to support the Corps as they put the $17 billion of funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to work delivering on their mission to provide vital engineering solutions to secure our Nation, energize our economy, and reduce disaster risk.”

Parsons is continuing to leverage the company’s expertise across environmental, industrial, and technology markets to deploy an array of advanced solutions to remediate Munitions, Explosives of Concern, and Hazardous, Toxic, and Radioactive Waste across current and former defense sites around the United States and abroad. The company has supported U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects around the world for decades, including program and construction management, architecture and engineering, master planning and design, and electronic security – in addition to extensive environmental remediation work.

To learn more about Parsons’ munitions and chemical warfare materiel remediation capabilities, visit www.parsons.com/environmental/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

