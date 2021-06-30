Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Parsons to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Parsons to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 7 mins ago

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the markets open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its earnings results and strategic corporate initiatives.

Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website (www.parsons.com). Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the live event to download and install any necessary audio software.

Listeners may also participate in the conference call by dialing +1 866-987-6581 (domestic) or +1 602-563-8686 (international) and entering passcode 6787437.

A replay will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year. A telephonic replay also will be available through August 11, 2021 at +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 6787437.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Contacts:

Media
Bryce McDevitt
Parsons Corporation
+1 703.851.4425
[email protected]		 Investor Relations
Dave Spille
Parsons Corporation
+1 571.655.8264
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.