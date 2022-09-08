Parsons to Present at The Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that Carey Smith, chair, president, and chief executive officer, and Matt Ofilos, chief financial officer, will present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference in Dana Point, California on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 1:25 p.m. Pacific Time (4:25 p.m. Eastern Time).
This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons’ website (https://investors.parsons.com/). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.
About Parsons
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, C5ISR, transportation, environmental remediation, and water/wastewater treatment. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.
Media Contact:
Bryce McDevitt
+1 703.851.4425
Bryce.McDevitt@Parsons.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
Dave.Spille@Parsons.com
