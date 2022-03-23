Parsons to Support NSA Cyber Exercise for Next Generation of Cyber Warriors

Breaking News
CENTREVILLE, Va., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will provide support to the National Security Agency’s (NSA) three-day cyber competition – NSA Cyber Exercise (NCX) – designed to enhance the full-spectrum cyber operational capabilities of U.S. Service Academies, senior military colleges, and current employees in NSA development programs. The program will enhance participants’ cybersecurity skills, teamwork, planning, communication, critical thinking, and decision-making. The challenge will occur virtually from March 31 to April 2, 2022.

NCX provide complex scenarios that ensure agility against the backdrop of an ever-evolving cyber landscape. The three-day competition requires students to evaluate and complete unclassified cyber operation scenarios in real-time, raising awareness of cyber issues and sharpening the Nation’s competitive edge for the future.

“We are excited to develop educational content in support of NCX. We believe that it will challenge these next generation cyber warriors through real-world application and institutional knowledge, in the hopes of advancing all participants’ full-spectrum cyber competencies,” said Nicholas Jackson, a vice president of Parsons’ cyber business.

Parsons will plan, develop, implement, score, and facilitate five unclassified modules – cryptography, malware, software development, cyber policy, and cyber combat – designed to merge goals of principal-based, university-level education; and the NSA’s requirement for expertise on the current networks-of-practice.

The company has hosted over 80 cyber capture the flag (CTF) events in-person and virtually at Parsons facilities and external locations across the United States, including Augusta, Ga.; Colorado Springs, Colo.; and El Segundo, Calif.

