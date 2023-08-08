CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected to deliver design engineering consultancy services to Qatar’s Public Works Authority, more commonly known as Ashghal, for a new road and infrastructure framework. The $52 million, six-year contract includes conceptual, preliminary, and detailed design for roads and infrastructure projects within Doha city.

“We are honored to be working with Ashghal on transforming such a key part of Doha’s critical infrastructure in line with the country’s national strategy,” said Pierre Santoni, President, Parsons MEA. “Frameworks like this will help improve access and decrease congestion – thereby decreasing transportation costs. We are proud to work on this important project.”

With a total population of just over three million, more than half of Qatar’s population lives in the capital city Doha. Establishing a new road and infrastructure framework supports the needs of current and future generations, which is one of the major challenges the Qatar National Vision 2030 aims to address.

Qatar also has a National Climate Change Action Plan 2030, developed by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which aims to reduce carbon emissions. According to the Plan, the nation has set itself a target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030. Parsons has committed to several sustainable initiatives as part of the project such as incorporating recycled materials into the design.

Parsons first began working with Ashghal in 2002 and most recently collaborated with them to deliver transportation planning services for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. With a regional team of more than 6,000 employees, our professionals bring domain expertise across multiple disciplines, including smart mobility, asset management, design, urban planning, sustainability, and landscape architecture.

To join Parsons in building the future of the Middle East, visit www.parsons.com/mea

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Lara Masri

+971 4 4029767

Lara.Masri@parsons.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 703.775.6191

Dave.Spille@parsons.com