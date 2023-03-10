NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has released its latest report on the global wooden particle board market, providing comprehensive insights and analysis of the industry’s size, trends, and future growth prospects. The report is now available for trial access on the IndexBox platform via this link: https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-wooden-particle-board-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights

The report presents a detailed market forecast till 2030, taking into account the impact of various factors on the industry, such as technological advancements, changing consumer preferences, and government regulations. According to the report, the global wooden particle board market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The key growth drivers of the market include the growing demand for eco-friendly building materials, increasing investment in the construction industry, and the rising popularity of DIY projects. However, the market is also facing several challenges, such as the volatility of raw material prices, and the environmental concerns associated with the use of particle boards.

The report also highlights the factors affecting demand for wooden particle board, including the growth of the furniture industry , the increasing use of particle boards in the packaging industry , and the rising demand for affordable housing.

The report provides an overview of the major consuming industries, including the furniture, construction, and packaging industries, and how they are expected to impact the wooden particle board market. Additionally, the report covers the largest market for wooden particle board, which is Asia Pacific , and its growth prospects.

Key statistics provided in the report include the market size and growth rate of the wooden particle board market, as well as the market share of the leading manufacturers. Some of the largest manufacturers in the industry mentioned in the report are Kastamonu Entegre, Arauco, Egger, and Kronospan.

Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, stated, “We are excited to release our latest report on the global wooden particle board market, which provides valuable insights into the industry’s growth prospects and key drivers. Our report is designed to help businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition.”

CONTACT: For more information on the report or to schedule an interview with IndexBox analysts, please contact Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor, at media@indexbox.io.