Partisan rancor on display as senators argue their positions in Trump impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate’s top Republican exhorted fellow senators on Tuesday to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, warning the fate of the country depended on it, even as his Democratic counterpart called Trump a threat to democracy.
