Partner and Fractional CMO Deborah Fell Named to Chief Outsiders’ Leadership Team

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

Fell earns promotion after five years of offering C-level insights to clients of “Executives-as-a-Service” firm

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deborah Fell, a results-generating strategic marketing and growth executive based in Washington, D.C., has been elevated to the leadership team at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s fastest-growing “Executives-as-a-Service” firms. In this new role as Area Managing Partner, Fell will help advise and counsel the more than 70 fractional chief marketers that comprise the ranks at Chief Outsiders, while continuing to take right-sized, fractional assignments with small and mid-market businesses.

“During – and some would say, in spite of – these turbulent times, the demand for dynamic and experienced C-level marketers continues to swell,” said Art Saxby, Founder and CEO, Chief Outsiders. “By adding Deborah to our leadership team, we will be better positioned to meet the demand during this ‘new normal’ for experts who can dispense immediate go-to-market insights to our clients and others.”

With 25+ years of hands-on operational marketing and executive experience, Fell’s impressive track record spanning numerous industries gives her the versatility to serve a wide variety of organizations that need simplified, strategic solutions to complex challenges. Fell has insight and expertise growing both B2B and B2C operations in industries including healthcare, hospitality, restaurants, fitness, entertainment, retail & commercial design, commercial parking, water and hygiene solutions and higher education.

Fell’s roles have included Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy for Marriott International and Chief Marketing Officer at Swedish-based boutique luxury brand Hästens beds. She also served as the Division Manager for AT&T and Senior Product Leader for Ecolab. Deborah holds her undergraduate and MBA degrees from George Washington University, and resides in Bethesda, MD. 

To learn more about Deborah and the entire Chief Outsiders’ leadership team, click here.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,000 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

