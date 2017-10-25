Breaking News
Home / Top News / Partner Jet Corp. Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2017

Partner Jet Corp. Announces Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended August 31, 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 5 mins ago

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Partner Jet Corp. (TSX-V:PJT) (“Partner Jet” or the “Corporation”) today announced its financial results for the nine months ended August 31, 2017. Partner Jet has filed its consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the nine months ended August 31, 2017 with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”). All documentation may be viewed under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or by contacting Partner Jet.

Partner Jet Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PJT. For more information on Partner Jet, visit the website www.partnerjet.com.

Certain information set forth in these documents, including management’s assessment of each of the Corporation’s future plans and operations, contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions or include words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, stock market volatility and ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Corporation’s actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive from them. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
Partner Jet Corp.
2450 Derry Road East, Hangar 9
Mississauga, Ontario
L5S 1B2

Ian A. McDougall, Vice Chairman of the Board & Interim CEO
Telephone: (905) 676-0092
Telefax: (905) 676-0192
Website: www.partnerjet.com
Email: [email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.