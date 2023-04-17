Nation’s largest funded adoption event brings reduced adoption fees to shelters across the country

Empty the Shelters Spring National Event BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with Dogtopia to “Empty the Shelters” from May 1 through May 15.

Grand Rapids, MI, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is excited to announce it will team up with Dogtopia for the foundation’s first “Empty the Shelters” national adoption event of 2023. This partnership will pair the nation’s largest funded adoption event with the nation’s largest and fastest-growing pet services franchise to give deserving pets their best chance to find loving homes by sponsoring reduced adoption fees. From May 1 to May 15, BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Spring National “Empty the Shelters” will occur at more than 350 shelters in 45 states with pets available for adoption for just $50 or less.

Our nation’s animal shelters are overburdened. With kitten and puppy season just beginning, many animal welfare organizations will face more challenges as they work to keep up with intakes. During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” quarterly national events, an average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted each day.



“BISSELL Pet Foundation’s ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This is a very difficult time for shelters across the country, with increasing owner surrenders due to the housing crisis and inflation as well as slowed adoption rates. With Dogtopia’s partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event.”

Since the 2016 inception of “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances. Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is looking forward to reaching more pets in more shelters and communities during this upcoming event.

“Dogtopia believes every family should have the choice to have a dog in their life, so we are excited to help more families experience the joy a dog brings,” said Neil Gill, CEO of Dogtopia. “Enhancing the joy of pet parenthood is core to our organization. All our committed daycare teams work hard at developing better canine citizens through exercise, socialization, and education. We understand it takes a village to raise a well-balanced dog, and we’re thrilled to work with BISSELL Pet Foundation to change both dog and human lives through ‘Empty the Shelters.”

Dogtopia will also provide one week of unlimited daycare to anyone who welcomes a new dog into their home during the “Empty the Shelters” event.

BISSELL Pet Foundation and participating organizations urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting as well as adoption requirements. To find a participating organization near you or donate to support “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,700 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc., where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org .

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety , and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental well-being of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including an open-play environment with comfortable rubber flooring to ease joints and paws, top-quality meals and snacks, as well as webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com .

