Partners Announces $21.5 Million Mortgage at Quebec Property

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 12 mins ago

TORONTO, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Partners Real Estate Investment Trust (“Partners” or the “REIT”) (TSX:PAR.UN) is pleased to announce that it has finalized a $21.5 million mortgage at the REIT’s Place Desormeaux property in Longueil,  Quebec.

The mortgage has a three year term, a 25 year amortization and an interest rate of 4.56%. Partners will devote the mortgage proceeds towards repayment of the property’s existing mortgage, which carried an interest rate of 5.45%.

In association with this new mortgage, Partners will pay a broker fee of $75,250 to First National Financial (TSX:FN) (TSX:FN.PR.A). Moray Tawse, a significant unitholder of the REIT, has an interest in First National Financial.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on the expansion and management of a portfolio of 34 retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres. These properties are located in both primary and secondary markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and comprise a total of approximately 2.3 million square feet of leasable space.

