Partners Enthusiastic About Lastline’s Highest Achievable Security Effectiveness Score in 2017 NSS Labs Breach Detection Systems Group Test

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lastline Inc., the leader in advanced network-based malware protection, today shared partner reactions to last week’s announcement that for the second year in a row it achieved 100 percent Security Effectiveness in the 2017 NSS Labs Breach Detection Systems Group Test.

Following last week’s release by NSS Labs of their 2017 test results, partners are voicing how the results validate their decision to partner with Lastline. Lastline has a rich history of developing strong partnerships with companies that are leaders in their respective category and are seeking the best technologies for defeating cyberthreats. And upon hearing the results of the NSS Labs test, many stepped forward to offer congratulations and comments.

“Lastline has served as our next-generation network sandboxing technology partner since 2015,” said Matt Eberhart, Vice President of Global Product Management at Secureworks. “Lastline is consistently a leader in the industry with its high quality solution, as exemplified by its achievement of 100 percent Security Effectiveness in NSS Labs’ 2017 Breach Detection Systems test. By combining Secureworks’ globally renowned threat intelligence with Lastline’s award-winning advanced threat detection technology, Secureworks is able to provide powerful and accurate email and web protection to our clients.”

Advanced malware is increasingly difficult to detect as criminals escalate the sophistication of their technology, including layered evasion techniques. NSS Labs’ analysis of evasive malware shows that roughly three of every four pieces of malware in circulation today uses one or more techniques to evade detection. Lastline’s 100 percent Security Effectiveness in the face of a much more challenging test that mirrors criminals’ ever-improving skill means that partners’ solutions provide the best available detection for their customers.

“The NSS Labs test highlights Lastline’s leadership in dynamic analysis for advanced threats, and our relationship with Lastline is a great example of Barracuda’s commitment to offering best-of-breed security solutions through ongoing product development, partnerships, and strategic investments,” said Fleming Shi, Barracuda’s SVP of Technology. “Barracuda Advanced Threat Protection resets the standards for comprehensive threat protection across all attack surfaces, and our partnership with Lastline helps our customers remain secure in an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape.”

“WatchGuard was Lastline’s first OEM partner, establishing the relationship in 2014 and has partnered ever since to deliver enterprise-grade advanced malware protection to SMBs and distributed enterprises via the WatchGuard® APT Blocker. This award-winning solution is available within the WatchGuard Total Security Suite, and uses Lastline’s innovative technology in a next-generation cloud sandbox to stop sophisticated and persistent threats,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard Technologies. “We congratulate Lastline on its continued excellence, as showcased in the latest NSS report, and look forward to the continued relationship in bringing the industry’s best breach detection capabilities to our customers.”

“We are very pleased with the test results and the reaction of our partners,” said Chris Kruegel, Lastline co-founder and CEO. “NSS Labs is the recognized leader in independent security product testing and can create a testing environment that mimics the sophisticated threats that criminals use to breach networks. The ability of our technology to detect every piece of malware in the NSS Labs test translates into bolstering the performance and reputation of our partners, and the security of their customers.”

To view the 2017 NSS Labs Breach Detection Systems Group Test results, visit www.lastline.com/nss2017

About Lastline

Lastline provides breach protection products that are innovating the way companies defend against advanced malware. We deliver the visibility, context, analysis, and integrations enterprise security teams need to quickly detect and defeat sophisticated malware-based threats before a damaging and costly data breach occurs. Headquartered in Redwood City, California with offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia, Lastline’s technology is used by Global 5000 enterprises, is offered directly and through resellers and security service providers, and is integrated into leading third-party security technologies worldwide. www.lastline.com

Media Contact:

[email protected]