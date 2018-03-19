Partners Value Investments Inc. Announces 2017 Annual Results

TORONTO, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Company generated net loss of $14 million ($0.19 per common share) for the year ended December 31, 2017 compared to $56 million ($0.76 per common share) in the prior year. The loss is primarily driven by the recognition of our outstanding warrants as a financial liability causing our net income to drop by $81 million. Adjusting for the warrant liability valuation loss, net income for the year was $67 million.

The market price of a Brookfield share increased from $32.96 to $43.54 during the year.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the years ended December 31

(Thousands) 2017 2016 Investment income Dividends $ 87,666 $ 61,942 Other investment income 2,142 5,228 89,808 67,170 Expense Operating expenses (13,418 ) (15,269 ) Financing costs (5,358 ) (2,116 ) Retractable preferred share dividends (27,341 ) (25,289 ) 43,691 24,496 Other items Investment valuation gains (losses) 87,784 72,967 Warrant liability valuation gain (loss)1 (80,908 ) (141,553 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,473 ) (1,834 ) Change in value of fund unit liability — (896 ) Income taxes (20,059 ) (22,394 ) Income from equity accounted investment 253 — Foreign currency gains (losses) (42,347 ) 13,509 Net loss $ (14,059 ) $ (55,705 )

Warrant liability valuation loss relates to the mark to market of warrants during 2017.

Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield, representing a 9% fully-diluted interest as at December 31, 2017. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

As at

(Thousands, US dollars) December 31,

2017 December 31,

2016 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,794 $ 5,544 Accounts receivable and other assets 6,443 20,881 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1 3,737,431 2,829,156 Other securities Available for sale investments 288,306 231,277 Marketable securities 462,161 381,457 Equity Accounted Investment 13,643 — Goodwill 3,102 — $ 4,540,880 $ 3,468,315 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 103,096 $ 119,196 Preferred shares2 575,620 521,155 Warrant liability 233,958 139,526 Deferred taxes3 468,040 340,470 1,380,714 1,120,347 Equity Common equity 3,160,166 2,347,968 $ 4,540,880 3,468,315

The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of 86 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $43.54 per share as at December 31, 2017 (December 31, 2016 – $32.96). Represents $585 million of retractable preferred shares less $9 million of unamortized issue costs as at December 31, 2017 (December 31, 2016 – $529 million less $8 million). The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non-capital losses.

Chief Executive Officer Appointment

Partners Value Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian D. Lawson as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective March 20, 2018. Mr. Lawson will be replacing George Myhal who has held the position since 2015.

