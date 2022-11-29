Statewide nonprofit gives back to NJ residents with information to help protect their families

Millburn, New Jersey — The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey (PDFNJ) is one of the most trusted sources for information about opioid addiction and education, according to a statewide survey conducted by the Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll.

In the poll, 53 percent of respondents cited physicians as their top source of information on opioids, followed closely by PDFNJ (41 percent), state and government (25 percent), and the internet (13 percent).

“Since its inception, PDFNJ has been focused on reducing opioid addiction and overdoses by raising awareness and educating the public about the dangers of prescription opioids and their link to heroin and fentanyl,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “We are honored that New Jersey residents trust PDFNJ to help them lead healthy lives.”

PDFNJ, known for its provocative national award-winning opioid awareness campaigns, parent, student and prescriber education, and Knock Out Opioid Abuse Learning Series, has educated thousands of New Jersey residents about the link between prescribed opioids and addiction and overdoses.

“More than 3,000 people in New Jersey died of a drug overdose last year with a majority of those deaths involving some form of an opioid. It is vital that we continue to raise awareness and reach New Jersey residents to educate them about the dangers of opioids,” said Valente. “Through PDFNJ’s initiatives, we can continue to be a trusted resource for the residents of New Jersey.”

PDFNJ provides all of its programs free of charge to New Jersey residents, businesses and community organizations. To learn more about any of these free programs, visit drugfreenj.org.

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 217 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

