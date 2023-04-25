ROHM Semiconductor & Semikron Danfoss Announce Partnership Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer, CFO, ROHM Semiconductor (left); Claus A. Petersen, President, Semikron Danfoss (right)

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kyoto-based ROHM Semiconductor and Semikron Danfoss have been collaborating for more than ten years with regards to the implementation of silicon carbide (SiC) inside power modules. Recently, Semikron Danfoss added ROHM’s new 1200V RGA IGBT to its low power module offering. In doing so, both companies show that they remain committed to serving worldwide motor drive customers’ needs.

The worldwide growth in electrification technologies has created unprecedented demand for power modules. Often, it is the chip supply that limits power module availability. Despite ongoing investments in production capacity by chip manufacturers, the supply situation remains tight. It is against this backdrop that ROHM has introduced the new 1200V RGA IGBT, targeted as an alternative to the latest Generation 7 IGBT devices in industrial applications. ROHM is now expanding their bare die offering to Semikron Danfoss, positioning themselves as an advanced alternative to traditional chip suppliers.

“The RGA is a newly designed, light punch through, trench gate IGBT with T j,max = 175°C. The conduction, switching, and thermal characteristics are optimized for new industrial drive applications in the low to medium power range. At the same time, the RGA is intended to remain compatible with existing IGBT solutions, enabling a multiple source approach. In addition, the RGA can also be used to improve transient overcurrent handling during overload conditions in motor drive applications,” says Kazuhide Ino, Member of the Board, Managing Executive Officer, CFO, ROHM Semiconductor.

Semikron Danfoss can offer the 1200V RGA IGBT in a full range of nominal current classes from 10A to 150A. This range, combined with the suitability of the RGA chip in motor drive applications, means that the MiniSKiiP family is the ideal choice for module implementation. The baseplate-less, spring-contact MiniSKiiP is already deeply embedded in the worldwide motor drive market and always equipped with the latest generation IGBTs. Therefore, it is important for this product to have an alternative IGBT source to diversify the supply chain. The uniform-height MiniSKiiP housing family is also offered on the market as a multiple source package, making an alternative IGBT a valuable option for manufacturers.

For press-fit/solder applications, the industry-standard SEMITOP E package will also be available in pin-compatible configurations to existing Generation 7 IGBT module offerings. This housing family will also offer sixpack (“GD”) and converter-inverter-brake (“DGDL”) circuit configurations.

“The power electronics industry continues to recover and learn lessons from the supply issues in recent years. It’s clear that diversification in semiconductor chip and module manufacturing is required to generate true ‘multiple source’ power modules,” says Claus A. Petersen, President, Semikron Danfoss.

“In the case of 1200V Generation 7 IGBTs, a reliable equivalent from a reputable manufacturer is now available to address this issue also in the low power range. The 1200V RGA IGBT from ROHM is a perfect alternative to the Generation 7 IGBT and can be made to behave in a remarkably similar manner with small gate resistor adjustment,” continues Peter Sontheimer, Senior Vice President Industry Division & Managing Director at Semikron Danfoss.

About Semikron Danfoss

Semikron Danfoss is a global technology leader in power electronics. The company’s product offerings include semiconductor devices, power modules, stacks, and systems. In a world that is going electric, Semikron Danfoss technologies are more relevant than ever. With innovative solutions for automotive, industrial, and renewable applications, Semikron Danfoss helps the world utilize energy more efficiently and sustainably and thus to significantly reduce overall CO2 emissions – facing one of the biggest challenges today. The company takes care of their employees and creates value for their customers by investing significantly in innovation, technology, capacity, and service to deliver best-in-industry performance and for a sustainable future.

Semikron Danfoss is a family-owned business, merged by SEMIKRON and Danfoss Silicon Power in 2022. The company employs more than 3,500 people in 28 locations across the world. This global footprint with production sites in Germany, Brazil, China, France, India, Italy, Slovakia, and the United States ensures an unmatched service for their customers and partners. Semikron Danfoss has more than 90 years of combined expertise in power module packaging, innovation, and customer applications – making them the ultimate partner in power electronics. For more information, please visit www.semikron-danfoss.com.

