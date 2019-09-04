Party City Prepares to Hire Approximately 25,000 for Halloween Season

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

New hires will support seasonal demand at Party City and Halloween City Pop-Up Locations

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Party City (NYSE: PRTY) announced today that it plans to hire approximately 25,000 temporary employees and open up approximately 275 Halloween City pop-up stores in preparation for a busy Halloween season. The company expects to retain about 10 percent of these employees following the Halloween season.

President of Party City Holdco Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Party City Retail Group, Brad Weston said, “We are excited to welcome talented new team members to the Party City community. We pride ourselves on having a work environment that encourages professional development and fosters growth amongst associates. Our seasonal jobs often lead to permanent employment and even long-term careers for some.”

According to Party City Human Resources, approximately 15 percent of current Party City associates begin their careers with the company as seasonal Halloween associates. Oftentimes, associates are given the opportunity to work in a pop-up store to develop their skills and grow with the company to eventually manage their own store.

Party City strives to provide quality benefits that meets the needs of associates and their families while minimizing costs. Our goal is to reward associates’ loyalty and commitment to the organization by making them feel valued and appreciated as members of the team.

About Party City
Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. Party City Holdco designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include over 900 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Contacts
Investor Relations
ICR
Rachel Schacter
203-682-8200
[email protected]

Media Relations
ICR
Brittany Fraser
203-682-8200
[email protected]

