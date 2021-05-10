Breaking News
Party City Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Q2 2021 Business Outlook

Total Sales increased 3.1% versus prior year; Comparable Sales Increased 35.9% versus prior year and 0.4% versus Q1 2019

GAAP Net Loss per Share of $0.13 versus a Net Loss of $5.80 in Q1 2020; Adjusted EBITDA of $32.4 million vs $11.9 million in Q1 2020

Cash from Operations Improved $25.2 million versus Q1 2020

ELMSFORD, N.Y., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We delivered continued strong core category performance and better than expected results in seasonal categories in the first quarter, fueling top and bottom line performance that exceeded expectations. Despite operating in a pandemic impacted environment with fewer in-person celebrations, brand comparable sales increased 0.4% versus 2019. While social gatherings were suppressed for a significant portion of the quarter, we were very encouraged by first quarter results and sales momentum which continued into April. Importantly, we made good progress advancing our strategic building blocks that are improving our relevancy as we continue to inspire joy by making it easy to create unforgettable memories.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the second quarter, we are confident in our overall positioning heading into the summer and graduation season. We are focused on the right priorities to fortify our industry leadership and are poised to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead as life begins to return to normal and celebrations gradually resume.”

First Quarter Summary:

  • Total revenues were $426.8 million, an increase of 3.1% on a reported basis and 2.7% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter 2020. As the Company closed the previously disclosed sale of a substantial portion of its international operations at the end of January 2021, first quarter 2021 performance included one month of international results versus three months in the prior year period.
  • Total Retail sales increased 10.0% on a reported and constant currency basis driven by a 49.3% comparable sales increase in core categories versus the 13 weeks ended April 4, 2020, partially offset by the divestiture of the international retail business and timing of New Year’s Eve.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 751 as of March 31, 2021 compared to 757 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales increased 35.9% in the first quarter versus the 13 weeks ended April 4, 2020 and increased 0.4% compared to the 13 weeks ended April 6, 2019.
  • Net third-party Wholesale revenues decreased 15.8% on a reported basis or 16.8% in constant currency, driven predominately by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations.
  • Total gross profit margin increased 735 basis points to 35.7% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin improved 200 basis points to 36.0% of net sales mainly due to favorable product mix and fewer retail sales promotions, partially offset by increased costs for helium and delivery service.
  • Operating expenses totaled $152.2 million or $576.5 million lower than the first quarter of 2020. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $138.8 million, or 32.5% of net sales, a 320-basis point improvement versus prior-year period primarily driven by disciplined expense management and leverage on higher sales.
  • Interest expense was $17.2 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2020 mainly due to lower amounts of debt outstanding.
  • Reported GAAP net loss was $14.1 million, or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net loss was $5.4 million, or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $26.4 million, or a loss of $0.28 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million, versus $11.9 million during the first quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the first quarter 2021, the Company had $83.8 million in cash and approximately $129.3 million of availability under the ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $213.1 million.

In addition, the principal balance of debt net of cash on March 31, 2021 was $1,303.0 million versus $1,760.4 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both Principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

        Party City Credit
Group		       Anagram
Holdings, LLC		   PCHI
Consolidated		  
  March 31, 2021  
  Principal
Amount		   Net Carrying
Amount		       Net Carrying
Amount		   Net Carrying
Amount		  
8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 $ 750,000   $ 730,508       $   $ 730,508  
6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023   22,924     22,792             22,792  
6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026   92,254     91,483             91,483  
First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025   161,669     202,657             202,657  
First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025   112,979             150,568     150,568  
Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026   86,981             148,159     148,159  
Finance lease obligations   13,687     13,687             13,687  
Total long-term obligations   1,240,494     1,061,127         298,727     1,359,854  
Less: current portion N/A     (1,359 )           (1,359 )
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion $ 1,240,494   $ 1,059,768       $ 298,727   $ 1,358,495  
Loans and notes payable   146,275     146,275             146,275  
Less: Cash   (83,806 )   (66,796 )       (17,010 )   (83,806 )
Principal balance net of cash $ 1,302,963   $ 1,139,247       $ 281,717   $ 1,420,964  

Net cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2021 was $48.8 million, compared to $74.0 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by higher net sales, improved operating income and favorable working capital changes. Free cash flowa in the first three months of 2020 was $10.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

aFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following fiscal second quarter 2021 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Total revenue of $475 to $490 million
  • Brand comparable sales increase of 92% to 97% compared to second quarter 2020
  • Brand comparable sales increase of mid to high single digits compared to second quarter 2019
  • GAAP net income of $10 to $20 million with an assumed Q2 tax rate of 27%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $60 to $70 million

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our second quarter 2021 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

    Q2 2021   Q2 2021
(in thousands)   High   Low
Net Income   $ 19,929   $ 10,439
Provision for Income Taxes     7,371     3,861
Interest Expense     23,600     24,600
Depreciation and Amortization Expense     16,200     17,200
EBITDA   $ 67,100   $ 56,100
EBITDA Add-Backs     2,900     3,900
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 70,000   $ 60,000

﻿

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2021 financial results is scheduled for today, May 10, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and the Company has posted certain supplemental presentation materials to its investor relations website. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 844-757-5731 (U.S. domestic) or 412-542-4126 (international) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast at http://investor.partycity.com/. To listen to the live call, please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. The webcast will be accessible for one year after the call.

Website Information

We routinely post important information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website, http://investor.partycity.com/. We intend to use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release. We also evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our prior-period local currency financial results using the current period exchange rates and comparing these adjusted amounts to our current period reported results. We also provide net debt leverage, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company’s presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City’s expectations regarding its ability to maximize the potential of its vertical model, the ability to drive long-term growth, revenues, brand comparable sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net income. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; our ability to appropriately respond to changing merchandise trends and consumer preferences; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; the impact of COVID-19 on our financial performance; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; product recalls or product liability; economic slowdown affecting consumer spending and general economic conditions; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include 833 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

Source: Party City Holdco Inc.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

    March 31,
2021		     December 31,
2020		     March 31,
2020		  
    (Note 2)
(Unaudited)		     (Note 2)     (Note 2)
(Unaudited)		  
ASSETS                        
Current assets:                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 83,806     $ 119,532     $ 194,433  
Accounts receivable, net     81,658       90,879       116,223  
Inventories, net     428,316       412,285       629,875  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     47,803       45,905       76,698  
Income tax receivable     68,632       57,549        
Assets held for sale, net           83,110        
Total current assets     710,215       809,260       1,017,229  
Property, plant and equipment, net     214,698       209,412       235,577  
Operating lease asset     687,214       700,087       773,775  
Goodwill     659,865       661,251       665,129  
Trade names     383,733       384,428       394,221  
Other intangible assets, net     29,912       32,134       41,960  
Other assets, net     9,832       9,883       6,904  
Total assets   $ 2,695,469     $ 2,806,455     $ 3,134,795  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                        
Current liabilities:                        
Loans and notes payable   $ 142,859     $ 175,707     $ 381,422  
Accounts payable     127,812       118,928       96,383  
Accrued expenses     146,742       160,605       154,847  
Liabilities held for sale           68,492        
Current portion of operating lease liability     150,860       176,045       153,614  
Income taxes payable           524        
Current portion of long-term obligations     1,359       13,576       98,588  
Total current liabilities     569,632       713,877       884,854  
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion     1,358,495       1,329,808       1,474,854  
Long-term portion of operating lease liability     628,217       654,729       707,734  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net     31,036       34,705       70,943  
Other long-term liabilities     33,195       22,815       16,036  
Total liabilities     2,620,575       2,755,934       3,154,421  
Commitments and contingencies                        
Stockholders’ equity:                        
Common stock (111,258,890, 110,781,613 and 94,491,352 shares outstanding and
122,573,377, 122,061,711 and 121,708,422 shares issued at March 31, 2021,
December 31, 2020, March 31, 2020 respectively)		     1,383       1,373       1,211  
Additional paid-in capital     976,037       971,972       933,174  
Accumulated deficit     (579,486 )     (565,457 )     (578,732 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     5,134       (29,916 )     (47,947 )
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in
   treasury		     403,068       377,972       307,706  
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,314,487, 11,280,098 and
27,217,070 shares at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2020,
respectively)		     (327,388 )     (327,182 )     (327,170 )
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity     75,680       50,790       (19,464 )
Noncontrolling interests     (786 )     (269 )     (162 )
Total stockholders’ equity     74,894       50,521       (19,626 )
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 2,695,469     $ 2,806,455     $ 3,134,795  


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
Net sales*   $ 426,807     $ 414,043  
Cost of sales     274,521       296,757  
Gross Profit     152,286       117,286  
Wholesale selling expenses     9,116       15,458  
Retail operating expenses     88,896       88,166  
General and administrative expenses     46,038       65,334  
Art and development costs     4,971       5,322  
Store impairment and restructuring charges           17,728  
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211        
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment           536,648  
Income (loss) from operations     54       (611,370 )
Interest expense, net     17,214       25,120  
Other expense, net     427       5,676  
(Loss) before income taxes     (17,587 )     (642,166 )
Income tax (benefit)     (3,469 )     (100,498 )
Net (loss)     (14,118 )     (541,668 )
Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (54 )     (155 )
Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.   $ (14,064 )   $ (541,513 )
Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco
  Inc.–Basic		   $ (0.13 )   $ (5.80 )
Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco
  Inc.–Diluted		   $ (0.13 )   $ (5.80 )
Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic     110,917,349       93,395,609  
Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted     110,917,349       93,395,609  
Dividends declared per share   $     $  
Comprehensive income (loss)   $ 20,937     $ (553,881 )
Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (84 )     (155 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.   $ 21,021     $ (553,726 )

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
Cash flows used in operating activities:                
Net (loss)   $ (14,118 )   $ (541,668 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization expense     17,944       17,752  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts     863       1,202  
Provision for doubtful accounts     696       1,119  
Deferred income tax benefit     (3,386 )     (54,991 )
Change in operating lease liability/asset     (37,556 )     (389 )
Undistributed loss (income) in equity method investments     336       (144 )
Loss on disposal of assets     110       40  
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211        
Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring charges           16,277  
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment           536,648  
Non-employee equity-based compensation**           1,033  
Stock option expense – time – based     113       354  
Restricted stock unit expense – time-based     352       621  
Restricted stock unit – performance-based     708        
Directors – non-cash compensation     57       75  
Net loss on debt repayment     226        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Decrease in accounts receivable     2,952       27,635  
(Increase) decrease in inventories     (17,565 )     23,205  
(Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets     (8,768 )     (26,661 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes
  payable		     5,014       (76,138 )
Net cash (used in) operating activities     (48,811 )     (74,030 )
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:                
Capital expenditures     (22,184 )     (10,726 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment           7  
Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed     20,556        
Net cash (used in) investing activities     (1,628 )     (10,719 )
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:                
Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations     (792,849 )     (3,932 )
Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations     794,750       253,030  
Treasury stock purchases     (206 )     (85 )
Exercise of stock options     2,855        
Debt issuance costs     (21,437 )      
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (16,887 )     249,013  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents     (177 )     (4,863 )
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (67,503 )     159,401  
Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale     31,628        
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     119,681       35,176  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period*   $ 83,806     $ 194,577  
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 20,309     $ 35,927  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds   $ 127     $ 11,368  

*Includes $144 of restricted cash for the three months ended March 31, 2020. There was no restricted cash as of March 31, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in prepaid expenses and other current asset as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

** See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the March 31, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
(Dollars in thousands)                
Net (loss)   $ (14,118 )   $ (541,668 )
Interest expense, net     17,214       25,120  
Income tax (benefit)     (3,469 )     (100,498 )
Depreciation and amortization     17,944       17,752  
EBITDA     17,571       (599,294 )
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)           27,761  
Early lease terminations     3,138        
Other restructuring, retention and severance (b)     2,051       3,047  
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)           536,648  
Deferred rent (d)     1,526       (1,384 )
Closed store expense (e)     1,593       1,235  
Foreign currency losses/(gains), net     (539 )     4,255  
Stock option expense – time-based     113       354  
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based     817        
Restricted stock units – time-based     352       621  
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)           1,033  
Undistributed loss (income) in equity method
investments		     336       (144 )
Corporate development expenses (g)           2,969  
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs           6,321  
COVID – 19 (l)     615       26,180  
Loss on disposal of assets     3,211        
Net loss on debt repayment     226        
Other     1,409       2,272  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 32,419     $ 11,874  


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

              Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments          
    March 31,
2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		       Early lease
terminations		     Net loss on
debt
repayment		     Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units		     Deferred
Rent (d)		     Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		     Closed
store
expense (e)		     COVID-
19 (l)		     Foreign
currency
losses		     Other     March 31,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis		  
Net sales   $ 426,807                                                                               $ 426,807  
Cost of sales     274,521         (1,382 )                                                             124       273,263  
Gross Profit     152,286                                                                                 153,544  
Wholesale selling expenses     9,116                                                                                 9,116  
Retail operating expenses     88,896         (1,756 )                     (1,568 )             (1,562 )     (590 )             (718 )     82,703  
General and administrative expenses     46,038                         (1,282 )     42       (2,052 )     (31 )     (25 )             (650 )     42,041  
Art and development costs     4,971                                                                                 4,971  
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211                                                                         (3,211 )      
Income from operations     54                                                                                 14,713  
Interest expense, net     17,214                                                                         (54 )     17,160  
Other expense, net     427                 (226 )                                             539       (449 )     292  
(Loss) before Income Taxes     (17,587 )                                                                               (2,739 )
Interest expense, net     17,214                                                                                 17,214  
Depreciation and amortization     17,944                                                                                 17,944  
EBITDA     17,571                                                                                 32,419  
Adjustments to EBITDA     14,848         (3,138 )     (226 )     (1,282 )     (1,526 )     (2,052 )     (1,593 )     (615 )     539       (4,957 )     (0 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 32,419       $ (3,138 )   $ (226 )   $ (1,282 )   $ (1,526 )   $ (2,052 )   $ (1,593 )   $ (615 )   $ 539     $ (4,957 )   $ 32,419  


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

            Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments          
    March 31, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		     Goodwill,
intangibles
and long-
lived assets impairment
(c)		     Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges (a)		     Corporate
development
expenses (h)		     Legal     Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units
(f)(g)(i)(m)		     Deferred
Rent (d)		     Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		     Closed
store
expense (e)		     COVID-
19 (l)		     Foreign
currency
gains		     Other     March 31,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis		  
Net sales   $ 414,043                                                                                             $ 414,043  
Cost of sales     296,757               (10,033 )                                                     (12,804 )             (429 )     273,491  
Gross Profit     117,286                                                                                               140,552  
Wholesale selling expenses     15,458                       (736 )                                             (114 )                     14,608  
Retail operating expenses     88,166                                               1,336               (1,166 )     (10,178 )                     78,158  
General and administrative expenses     65,334                       (2,129 )     (6,321 )     (975 )     48       (3,047 )     (69 )     (3,084 )                     49,757  
Art and development costs     5,322                                                                                               5,322  
Store impairment and restructuring charges     17,728               (17,728 )                                                                              
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment     536,648       (536,648 )                                                                                      
(Loss) from operations     (611,370 )                                                                                             (7,293 )
Interest expense, net     25,120                                                                                               25,120  
Other expense, net     5,676                       (104 )             (1,033 )                                     (4,255 )     (1,699 )     (1,415 )
(Loss) before income taxes     (642,166 )                                                                                             (30,998 )
Interest expense, net     25,120                                                                                               25,120  
Depreciation and amortization     17,752                                                                                               17,752  
EBITDA     (599,294 )                                                                                             11,874  
Adjustments to EBITDA     611,168       (536,648 )     (27,761 )     (2,969 )     (6,321 )     (2,008 )     1,384       (3,047 )     (1,235 )     (26,180 )     (4,255 )     (2,128 )      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,874     $ (536,648 )   $ (27,761 )   $ (2,969 )   $ (6,321 )   $ (2,008 )   $ 1,384     $ (3,047 )   $ (1,235 )   $ (26,180 )   $ (4,255 )   $ (2,128 )   $ 11,874  

Note: Due to rounding, certain numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)                
(Loss) before income taxes   $ (17,587 )   $ (642,166 )
Intangible asset amortization     2,477       2,866  
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original
  issuance discounts		     863       1,202  
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)           27,973  
Other restructuring charges (b)     1,936       922  
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)           536,648  
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)           1,033  
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs           6,321  
Stock option expense – time-based     113       354  
Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based     817        
COVID – 19 (l)     615       26,180  
Loss on disposal of assets     3,211        
Inventory disposals     764        
Adjusted (loss) before income taxes     (6,791 )     (38,667 )
Adjusted income tax (benefit) (h)     (1,382 )     (12,284 )
Adjusted net (loss)   $ (5,409 )   $ (26,383 )
Adjusted net (loss) per common share – diluted   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.28 )
Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted     110,917,349       93,395,609  

(a) The Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”). After careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of stores, which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. For further detail, refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.
(b) Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes.
(c) As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charge at March 31, 2020.
(d) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.
(e) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.
(f) The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion.
(g) Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (see Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion).
(h) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.
(l) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021       2020
    Dollars in
Thousands		     Percentage of
Total Revenues		   Dollars in
Thousands		     Percentage of
Total Revenues
Net Sales:                                    
Wholesale   $ 212,137       49.7   %   $ 214,798       51.9   %
Eliminations     (118,612 )     (27.8 )       (103,731 )     (25.1 )  
Net wholesale     93,525       21.9         111,067       26.8    
Retail*     333,282       78.1         302,976       73.2    
Total revenues   $ 426,807       100.0   %   $ 414,043       100.0   %

    Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021     2020
    Dollars in
Thousands		     Percentage of
Net Sales		       Dollars in
Thousands		     Percentage of
Net Sales		    
Retail Gross Profit   $ 123,178       37.0   %   $ 95,943       31.7   %
Wholesale Gross Profit     29,108       31.1         21,343       19.2    
Total Gross Profit   $ 152,286       35.7   %   $ 117,286       28.3   %

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS

    Three Months Ended March 31,     LTM  
    2021     2020     2021  
                         
Store Count                        
Corporate Stores:                        
Beginning of period     746       777       757  
New stores opened     5             10  
Acquired                 6  
Closed           (20 )     (22 )
End of period     751       757       751  
Franchise Stores                        
Beginning of period     85       98       98  
New stores opened                
Sold to Party City                 (6 )
Closed     (3 )     (1 )     (9 )
End of period     82       97       83  
Grand Total     833       854       834  

    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2021     2020  
                 
Wholesale Share of Shelf (a)   81.5%     81.3%  
Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b)   33.0%     29.0%  

(a)    Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.
(b)    Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.
(c)    Party city brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.

CONTACT: Contact:
ICR
Farah Soi and Rachel Schacter
203-682-8200
[email protected]

