HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party will meet on Sunday to dismiss President Robert Mugabe and reinstate the vice-president he dismissed, Emmerson Mnangagwa, two party sources told Reuters on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Party set to sack Mugabe, sources say, as Zimbabweans march on residence - November 18, 2017
- Party set to sack Mugabe, sources say, as protesters march on his residence - November 18, 2017
- After Macron meeting, Hariri says will clarify position in Lebanon - November 18, 2017