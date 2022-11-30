The Odyssey Outpatient Network expands its continuum of care, supporting a full spectrum of mental health disorders in East Tennessee

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, a leading provider of mental health treatment services, proudly announces its newest outpatient location in Knoxville, Tennessee, eight miles from The University of Tennessee campus and under an hour from the Pasadena Villa residential treatment program Smoky Mountain Lodge. As the ninth Pasadena Villa Outpatient location and the second in Tennessee, Pasadena Villa Outpatient — Knoxville was developed to respond to the area’s growing need for superior clinical treatment for mental health disorders.

According to the most recent information from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), in Tennessee in 2021:

43.5% of adults reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression

One million adults in Tennessee reported suffering from a mental health condition. Of those adults with a serious mental health condition, more than half did not receive the mental health care they needed.

“As the Odyssey Outpatient Network expands its presence in Tennessee, we have an opportunity to build a stronger mental health system through providing supportive environments for residents with the appropriate level of high-quality care,” said Richard Clark, CEO of Odyssey. “This new facility in Knoxville furthers our mission of providing seamless support for those facing significant mental health challenges through connection, compassion, and holistic care on their journey to mental wellness.”

The Knoxville location specializes in treating the most prevalent mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, and more complex co-occurring disorders. Multidisciplinary teams, consisting of licensed clinicians and board-certified psychiatrists collaborate to create individualized treatment plans for every client receiving care. Each person’s treatment is supported by close collaboration with providers in the community to maintain a smooth transition to lower levels of care as clients complete their program.

Providing psychiatric care for adults of all genders (18 years and older) with mental health disorders, the Knoxville clinic offers multiple levels of care including a partial hospitalization program (PHP) and an intensive outpatient program (IOP).

About Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare

Odyssey, formed in 2015, has a diverse clinical network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric disorders, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care within our Psychiatric Network and Eating Disorder Network, including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, detoxification, and transitional living at over 20 locations and affiliated Odyssey Outpatient Network clinics in nine states with over 400 total beds.

