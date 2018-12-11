 Pascal Biosciences Announces Year-End Investor Update Webcast

Advancement of Cannabinoid Cancer Programs and Corporate Review to be Presented

Scheduled for Dec. 17, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSX.V:PAS) (“Pascal” or the “Company”), a drug discovery and development company, announced today it will host a year-end investor update webcast on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. PST.

Dr. Patrick Gray, CEO of Pascal Biosciences, will describe recent advances in the Company’s cannabinoid-based therapeutics for cancer and will also provide a review of key achievements for the Company in 2018.

The live webcast will take place on Thursday, December 17, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. PST. The webcast can be accessed from the news page of the Pascal Biosciences website at: https://www.pascalbiosciences.com/news/ . The webcast will be archived for 30 days. Investors can direct questions to [email protected] .

Highlights of notable 2018 milestones at Pascal to be discussed during the webcast include:

Exclusive licensing of ST-403, a cannabinoid-based product for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases. Pascal has a development plan to begin human clinical studies of ST-403 in 2019.



Identification of potential therapeutics in cannabis that stimulate the immune system to destroy cancer cells. Both natural and synthetic cannabinoids have been extensively studied in multiple immune assays.



Addition of renowned cannabis researcher Dr. Nephi Stella as scientific consultant to Pascal. Dr. Stella is founder and co-director of the University of Washington Center for Cannabis Research, and has worked on cannabinoids for over 20 years.



Receipt of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Schedule I License for cannabinoid development. This licensing allows Pascal to conduct research and development on cannabinoids.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.



Pascal Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative approaches for the treatment of cancer including cannabinoid-based therapeutics and targeted therapies. The company’s leading cannabinoid portfolio comprises a small molecule therapeutic, ST-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and an immuno-stimulatory molecule. In addition, Pascal Biosciences is developing a B-cell targeted antibody for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and an antibody for calcium channels expressed by the immune system. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

