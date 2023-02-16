Prestigious award presented by Society for Brain Mapping & Therapeutics (SBMT) and the World Brain Mapping Foundation

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, today announced that Prof. Lawrence Steinman, Pasithea’s Chairman and National Academy of Sciences Professor, will receive the 2023 Pioneer in Medicine Award at the 20th Annual Gathering for the Cure on February 17 as part of the 20th Annual World Congress of SBMT.

This prestigious award is given by the SBMT and the World Brain Mapping Foundation to physicians, engineers, and scientists who have contributed significantly to the field of brain mapping and therapeutics. Past recipients include Nobel Prize winner Dr. Eric Kandel, and Dr. Michael E. Phelps, the pioneer of PET imaging.

According to SBMT, the award recognized “the pioneering work in the field, including elucidating the molecular mimicry between EBNA-1 and GlialCAM, and its role in the pathogenesis of MS.”

“It is an honor to be recognized by such a prestigious body of peers, especially in its 20th year of leadership in the field of brain mapping and therapeutics,” commented Prof. Steinman. “MS is a debilitating disease that requires research into effective therapies and innovation in immunization. I dedicate my career to advancing these therapies for the thousands suffering from neurological diseases globally.”

About PAS-002

The Company’s PAS-002 discovery program aims to develop a proprietary engineered DNA plasmid vaccine to tolerize the immune system to GlialCAM for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. GlialCAM, a CNS protein, found in the brain’s white matter is attacked in MS. GlialCAM shares a component of its structure that mimics an identical component of Epstein-Barr virus nuclear antigen 1 (EBNA-1), which plays a critical role in triggering MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis

MS is a chronic and potentially disabling autoimmune disease, and the most common neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system in young adults. The pathological hallmark of MS is the formation of demyelinating lesions in the brain and spinal cord, with the immune system attacking the myelin sheath that normally protects nerve fibers in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. According to the National MS Society, there are more than 2.3 million people worldwide who have MS. While there is no way to predict with any certainty how an individual’s disease will progress, four basic MS disease courses (also called types or phenotypes) have been defined: clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting, secondary progressive and primary progressive. The most common affecting around 85 percent of everyone diagnosed with MS is relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), which means that symptoms appear (a relapse), and then fade away, either partially or completely (remitting).

About Pasithea Therapeutics

Pasithea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company primarily focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. We leverage our expertise in the fields of neuroscience, medicinal chemistry, and translational medicine to develop new molecular entities that target the pathophysiology underlying such diseases with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients.

Forward Looking Statements

