Passage Bio to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president, and chief executive officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

For further information, please contact:

Passage Bio Investors:

Stuart Henderson

Passage Bio

267-866-0114

shenderson@passagebio.com

Passage Bio Media: