In a recording from the control tower apparently taken before impact, a voice can be heard advising JAL’s flight to ‘continue approach’A passenger jet that collided with a coast guard plane in a catastrophic accident at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport had been given permission to land, Japan Airlines executives have said.Five people on the coast guard aircraft died, but all 379 passengers and crew escaped to safety down emergency slides minutes before the Japan Airlines Airbus was engulfed in flames late Tuesday. Their safe escape has been hailed as a miracle. Continue reading…

